Raspberry Pi as a Desktop

Raspberry Pis are popular among DIYers, tinkerers, and homelabbers, but if you don't ask too much, you can also use them as a fairly capable mini PC as a replacement for a laptop or desktop. Here are 5 apps I use constantly.

Joplin

I never know when a good idea is going to strike, and I'll need to write down a few important notes, or even better, a full draft.

So, when I started experimenting with a small, portable Raspberry Pi desktop setup, I needed something that was lightweight, but could function as a note-taking app or a place to write out fully-fledged ideas.

Luckily, I'd been using Joplin on my Linux laptop, phone, and Windows PC for months, and I found that it works without a hitch on my Raspberry Pi 4. Like on those devices, Joplin on my Pi 4 serves as a central hub for all of my ideas and writing, whether it be for work or personal notes.

As an added bonus, Joplin is pretty lightweight. Even on the modest hardware featured in the Pi 4, Joplin is snappy and reliable, and I haven't encountered a single hitch.