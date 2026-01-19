Do you waddle the waddle?

Before Analognowhere There Was Dilbert

Jan 19, 2026



Shown above is the latest strip/image from Analognowhere, a series of cartoons that focus on GAFAM, BSD, GNU/Linux and so on. Analognowhere isn't always humorous; it deals with a difficult topic.

Last week it was revealed that the creator of Dilbert had died. It was due to cancer and therefore not a surprise.

Some of the Dilbert cartoons made fun of Windows, e.g.:

Dilbert's creator is dead, but Dilbert is not. █

Via Techrights (the official Dilbert site has been offline for years)

Image source: strlcpy(3)