Before Analognowhere There Was Dilbert
Shown above is the latest strip/image from Analognowhere, a series of cartoons that focus on GAFAM, BSD, GNU/Linux and so on. Analognowhere isn't always humorous; it deals with a difficult topic.
Last week it was revealed that the creator of Dilbert had died. It was due to cancer and therefore not a surprise.
Some of the Dilbert cartoons made fun of Windows, e.g.:
Dilbert's creator is dead, but Dilbert is not. █
Via Techrights (the official Dilbert site has been offline for years)
