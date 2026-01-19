Do you waddle the waddle?

The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

Not All 'Linux' Sites Are Real

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026,

There are sites that say "Linux" in their name (unlike ours). Even their domain names contain "linux", but do they really cover Linux or are they slopfarms?

Well, as the sister site pointed out this morning, LinuxSecurity is fake:

They're just pretending to have articles, but those are LLMs spewing out words.

The same happened to Linuxiac some time recently. Its latest 'articles' typically seem like slop and are moreover deemed slop by analysers. From today:

Of course we don't link to such 'Linux' sites. █