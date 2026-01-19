original
Not All 'Linux' Sites Are Real
There are sites that say "Linux" in their name (unlike ours). Even their domain names contain "linux", but do they really cover Linux or are they slopfarms?
Well, as the sister site pointed out this morning, LinuxSecurity is fake:
They're just pretending to have articles, but those are LLMs spewing out words.
The same happened to Linuxiac some time recently. Its latest 'articles' typically seem like slop and are moreover deemed slop by analysers. From today:
Of course we don't link to such 'Linux' sites. █