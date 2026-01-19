The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

Richard Stallman Talk at Georgia Tech This Week

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026,

updated Jan 19, 2026



This week RMS is giving an important talk in the US and here's the talk's official poster:

The message of RMS is more important than ever before because RMS has spoken about Free software for over 40 years (when UNIX was quite dominant) and IBM now attempts to turn GNU/Linux into a proprietary system like UNIX while allegedly preparing mass sackings at Red Hat ("Layoffs in ecosystem, sales? Vegas?")

Meanwhile, as noted in that new post, Microsoft is looking to cheapen its workforce, just like IBM.

They say it's an "AI" revolution rather than them running low on money and exceptionally high on debt. █