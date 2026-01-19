original
Richard Stallman Talk at Georgia Tech This Week
This week RMS is giving an important talk in the US and here's the talk's official poster:
The message of RMS is more important than ever before because RMS has spoken about Free software for over 40 years (when UNIX was quite dominant) and IBM now attempts to turn GNU/Linux into a proprietary system like UNIX while allegedly preparing mass sackings at Red Hat ("Layoffs in ecosystem, sales? Vegas?")
Meanwhile, as noted in that new post, Microsoft is looking to cheapen its workforce, just like IBM.
They say it's an "AI" revolution rather than them running low on money and exceptionally high on debt. █