The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.
The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.
The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026
- TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display
- Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.
- GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release
- GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.
- Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes
- Opera and more
- statCounter Sees GNU/Linux Rising to 6% in North Macedonia [original]
- That's a good start for 2026
- Mainstream Media Obstructs Adoption of GNU/Linux [original]
- Even if 5% of more of the world's computer users adopt Free software (it's a lot higher if one counts people who use Free software on top of MacOS and Windows), the media won't care
- Making This Site Faster [original]
- his site is simple enough and does not contain JavaScript
- You can use an old Android phone as a media server
- Your modern Linux desktop is too busy: Why I went back to basics with MATE
- Tired of desktop environments (DEs) that keep “improving” things that already worked perfectly
- Mageia Harkens Back to the Glory Days of Mandrake Linux
- Mageia is a modern distribution with all the modern bells and whistles
- New Releases, Gentoo, and GNU/Linux on Mobile
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Review: The new Chimera Linux installer
- A little over a year ago I wrote a review of Chimera Linux
- Improving the Sites Some More [original]
- We wish to make the sites more pleasant to use
- 'Make Tech Easier' Says GNU/Linux is Great for Desktop/Laptop (But Not for Everybody), Fresh Editor Covered Also
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 18th, 2026
- The 275th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 18th, 2026.
- In Equatorial Guinea, GNU/Linux Measured at 5%, Windows Down to 5% Among All Devices (Android Dominates) [original]
- 5% of 2 million (assuming all use a computer) is still 100,000 people
- Recent GNU/Linux Videos
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Events, Web, and Open Access
- Wireshark 4.6.3 Released
- Open Hardware/Modding/3D Printing Leftovers
- Games: Harpoom, Proton Experimental, and Slop Crackdown
- Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
- today's howtos
- Managing GNU/Linux Packages, Shotcut 26.1 Beta is Available
- Collaborative project to document AI-contaminated FOSS
- The splendidly-named "OpenSlopware" was, for a short time, a list of open source projects using LLM bots. Due to harassment, it's gone, but forks of it live on
- Programming Leftovers
- GNU/Linux in Micronesia Measured at 5% [original]
- Micronesia is small, so one might expect the curves to be bumpy
- Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More
- Amarok 3.3.2 has been released today as the second minor update to the latest Amarok 3.3 “Far Above the Clouds” series of this open-source music player application designed for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
- This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
- This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6
- I replaced my Windows workflow with Linux Mint and it was easier than I imagined
- Linux Mint has a reputation for being the distro most enthusiasts recommend to Windows users who want to try Linux
- You don’t need a gaming distro — these Linux tweaks matter more
- But that’s the beauty of Linux
- I tried a lightweight Linux distro you’ve never heard of — and it’s perfect
- So I tried a distro I'd never used before: Bodhi Linux
- Immutable Linux desktops finally cured my upgrade anxiety
- Fortunately, Linux users have a lot of tools in their arsenal to deal with this
- Free and Open Source Software
- Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 compute module runs on SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor
- Software support includes Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu and Debian
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.6, Linux 6.12.66, Linux 6.6.121, and Linux 6.1.161
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.6 kernel
- 22 Years of Championing Software Freedom [original]
- perhaps we'll find a way to embody the sentiment of freedom
- Linuxiac Digests Other Sites' Work, Then Gets Rewarded by Google [original]
- Even if Google is aware that there is slop there, it's hard to believe that Google will mind
- Not Limited to One Protocol [original]
- In Geminispace surveys, the growth in adoption of Gemini Protocol can be demonstrated numerically
- Security Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Spidermonkey Development Update and Mozilla Lost Its Way (Says One of Its Original Creators)
- Standards: Importance of ODF and "How Markdown Took Over the World"
- Programming Leftovers
- today's leftovers
- OpenBSD: Liberating the ASUS CX1100CN Chromebook and More
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Red Hat, Fedora, and Fedora Derivatives
- Canonical/Ubuntu: NVIDIA, Microsoft Boosting, and Netplan
- OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup, UYUNI, and Tumbleweed Review
- Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)
- today's howtos
- Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
- indiPDF and Other Software for GNU/Linux
- Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
- Microsoft Windows Measured as Down to Just 3.7% "Market Share" in the Bahamas [original]
- Windows fall from 93% to just over 3% in 17 years
- Why Rust Is Bad [original]
- Linux should avoid Rust for many real reasons
- Android Leftovers
- A long-absent Gmail feature may finally be coming to Android
- This new premium Linux laptop has up to 128GB RAM and 16TB storage
- Slimbook has sold PCs with desktop Linux for a while now
- I found a Linux distro that pairs a clean, Mac-like UI with a 'trade-free' philosophy - and it's super fast
- This Linux distribution can compete with any lightweight OS on the market
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- PelandukOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
- PelandukOS is a desktop Linux distribution based on the Debian testing branch and featuring the GNOME desktop
- KDE Ni! OS – Plasma Login Manager teaser
- I’ve read somewhere that Fedora will be the first distribution to replace SDDM with Dave’s brand new Plasma Login Manager
- Android Power Users Can Now Run Full Desktop Linux Environments Without Root Access
- This open source app delivers one-tap Arch Linux installation with development tools
- Games: RIG Riot, Tabulo, No Rest for the Wicked, and More
- Budgie Desktop 10.10 is out, but not for me yet :(
- I'm one of a Budgie Desktop user since 2020
- EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
- The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
- Linuxiac Still Isn't Linux and BSD News, It's LLM Slop [original]
- This means we still cannot link to anything in Linuxiac
- Gemini Growing, Not Google's, the One Predating the Renaming of 'Bard' [original]
- it's never too late to join
