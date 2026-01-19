Tux Machines

Zen 5 x86 Bedrock RAI300 delivers 50 TOPS AI in fanless IPC

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 compute module runs on SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

Axiomtek Previews Jetson Thor T5000/T4000 Developer Kit for Robotics Systems

The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

news

Your modern Linux desktop is too busy: Why I went back to basics with MATE

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026

MATE

Quoting: Why MATE is the best Linux desktop environment for retro computing enthusiasts —

When GNOME decided to radically reinvent the desktop paradigm with GNOME 3 in 2011, the Linux community split. Many people weren’t ready to abandon the menu-and-panel workflow they had mastered over years of use. MATE emerged from that moment as a direct continuation of the GNOME 2 codebase. If you used Ubuntu between 2004 and 2011, firing up MATE today triggers instant recognition—the panels, the menu structure, the applet system—everything works exactly as you remember.

That said, MATE isn’t just inspired by GNOME 2—it literally is GNOME 2, forked and actively maintained. The developers continue to update dependencies, patch security vulnerabilities, and ensure compatibility with modern Linux systems. There’s support for HiDPI scaling on high-resolution displays. The file manager handles modern filesystems and network protocols without issue. Also, at the time of writing, Wayland support is in development, ensuring MATE won’t be left behind as the Linux ecosystem gradually moves away from X11.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.
Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes
Opera and more
statCounter Sees GNU/Linux Rising to 6% in North Macedonia [original]
That's a good start for 2026
Mainstream Media Obstructs Adoption of GNU/Linux [original]
Even if 5% of more of the world's computer users adopt Free software (it's a lot higher if one counts people who use Free software on top of MacOS and Windows), the media won't care
Making This Site Faster [original]
his site is simple enough and does not contain JavaScript
 
Android Leftovers
You can use an old Android phone as a media server
Tired of desktop environments (DEs) that keep “improving” things that already worked perfectly
Mageia Harkens Back to the Glory Days of Mandrake Linux
Mageia is a modern distribution with all the modern bells and whistles
New Releases, Gentoo, and GNU/Linux on Mobile
today's leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: The new Chimera Linux installer
A little over a year ago I wrote a review of Chimera Linux
Improving the Sites Some More [original]
We wish to make the sites more pleasant to use
'Make Tech Easier' Says GNU/Linux is Great for Desktop/Laptop (But Not for Everybody), Fresh Editor Covered Also
2 recent articles
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 18th, 2026
The 275th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 18th, 2026.
In Equatorial Guinea, GNU/Linux Measured at 5%, Windows Down to 5% Among All Devices (Android Dominates) [original]
5% of 2 million (assuming all use a computer) is still 100,000 people
Recent GNU/Linux Videos
accessible via Invidious
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Events, Web, and Open Access
FOSS and more
Wireshark 4.6.3 Released
a pair of links
Open Hardware/Modding/3D Printing Leftovers
a handful of new stories
Games: Harpoom, Proton Experimental, and Slop Crackdown
gaming picks for today
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
via WINE
today's howtos
mixture of sources
Managing GNU/Linux Packages, Shotcut 26.1 Beta is Available
some software news
Collaborative project to document AI-contaminated FOSS
The splendidly-named "OpenSlopware" was, for a short time, a list of open source projects using LLM bots. Due to harassment, it's gone, but forks of it live on
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
GNU/Linux in Micronesia Measured at 5% [original]
Micronesia is small, so one might expect the curves to be bumpy
Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More
Amarok 3.3.2 has been released today as the second minor update to the latest Amarok 3.3 “Far Above the Clouds” series of this open-source music player application designed for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6
I replaced my Windows workflow with Linux Mint and it was easier than I imagined
Linux Mint has a reputation for being the distro most enthusiasts recommend to Windows users who want to try Linux
You don’t need a gaming distro — these Linux tweaks matter more
But that’s the beauty of Linux
I tried a lightweight Linux distro you’ve never heard of — and it’s perfect
So I tried a distro I'd never used before: Bodhi Linux
Immutable Linux desktops finally cured my upgrade anxiety
Fortunately, Linux users have a lot of tools in their arsenal to deal with this
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 compute module runs on SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor
Software support includes Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu and Debian
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.6, Linux 6.12.66, Linux 6.6.121, and Linux 6.1.161
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.6 kernel
22 Years of Championing Software Freedom [original]
perhaps we'll find a way to embody the sentiment of freedom
Linuxiac Digests Other Sites' Work, Then Gets Rewarded by Google [original]
Even if Google is aware that there is slop there, it's hard to believe that Google will mind
Not Limited to One Protocol [original]
In Geminispace surveys, the growth in adoption of Gemini Protocol can be demonstrated numerically
Security Leftovers
Security related stuff
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Spidermonkey Development Update and Mozilla Lost Its Way (Says One of Its Original Creators)
2 updates
Standards: Importance of ODF and "How Markdown Took Over the World"
a pair of blog posts
Programming Leftovers
Development related stuff
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux mostly
OpenBSD: Liberating the ASUS CX1100CN Chromebook and More
OpenBSD updates/views
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware related picks
Red Hat, Fedora, and Fedora Derivatives
IBM's stuff and staff
Canonical/Ubuntu: NVIDIA, Microsoft Boosting, and Netplan
Some leftovers regarding Canonical/Ubuntu
OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup, UYUNI, and Tumbleweed Review
OpenSUSE news
Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)
GNOME news
today's howtos
many howtos
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
as usual from Check Point
indiPDF and Other Software for GNU/Linux
Valnet's list also
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
Microsoft Windows Measured as Down to Just 3.7% "Market Share" in the Bahamas [original]
Windows fall from 93% to just over 3% in 17 years
Why Rust Is Bad [original]
Linux should avoid Rust for many real reasons
Android Leftovers
A long-absent Gmail feature may finally be coming to Android
This new premium Linux laptop has up to 128GB RAM and 16TB storage
Slimbook has sold PCs with desktop Linux for a while now
I found a Linux distro that pairs a clean, Mac-like UI with a 'trade-free' philosophy - and it's super fast
This Linux distribution can compete with any lightweight OS on the market
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
PelandukOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
PelandukOS is a desktop Linux distribution based on the Debian testing branch and featuring the GNOME desktop
KDE Ni! OS – Plasma Login Manager teaser
I’ve read somewhere that Fedora will be the first distribution to replace SDDM with Dave’s brand new Plasma Login Manager
Android Power Users Can Now Run Full Desktop Linux Environments Without Root Access
This open source app delivers one-tap Arch Linux installation with development tools
Games: RIG Riot, Tabulo, No Rest for the Wicked, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Budgie Desktop 10.10 is out, but not for me yet :(
I'm one of a Budgie Desktop user since 2020
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Linuxiac Still Isn't Linux and BSD News, It's LLM Slop [original]
This means we still cannot link to anything in Linuxiac
Gemini Growing, Not Google's, the One Predating the Renaming of 'Bard' [original]
it's never too late to join
