Canonical/Ubuntu: NVIDIA, Microsoft Boosting, and Netplan
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ NVIDIA 590 being Made Available for Ubuntu 22.04|24.04|25.10
For NVIDIA users, the latest nvidia-590 driver will be soon available for Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 25.10 and next Ubuntu 26.04. NVIDIA 590.48.01 is the latest feature branch driver for GNU/Linux that was released almost one month ago. Ubuntu community is now building it into the multiverse repository.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ First .NET 10 Servicing Update Now Available in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Looking to run .NET 10 on Noble Numbat? The .NET 10.0.1 update is now available for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Latest SDK and runtime improvements – an apt command away.
University of Toronto ☛ Linux network interface names have a length limit, and Netplan
As covered in the ip link manual page, network interfaces can have either or both of aliases and 'altname' properties. These alternate names can be (much) longer than 16 characters, and the 'ip link property' altname property can be used in various contexts to make things convenient (I'm not sure what good aliases are, though). However this is somewhat irrelevant for people using Netplan, because the current Netplan YAML doesn't allow you to set interface altnames.