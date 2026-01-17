Canonical/Ubuntu: NVIDIA, Microsoft Boosting, and Netplan

As covered in the ip link manual page, network interfaces can have either or both of aliases and 'altname' properties. These alternate names can be (much) longer than 16 characters, and the 'ip link property' altname property can be used in various contexts to make things convenient (I'm not sure what good aliases are, though). However this is somewhat irrelevant for people using Netplan, because the current Netplan YAML doesn't allow you to set interface altnames.