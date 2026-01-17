Red Hat, Fedora, and Fedora Derivatives

The LLM Compressor 0.9.0 release introduces a new set of features and strengthens existing ones. These include attention quantization support with extended KV cache quantization functionality, a new model_free_ptq pathway, a new AutoRound quantization modifier, and experimental support for MXFP4 quantization.

This release also builds on existing compression functionality by adding batched calibration support for improved runtime. The AWQModifier was also updated to work with quantization schemes beyond W4A16.