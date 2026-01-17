news
Red Hat, Fedora, and Fedora Derivatives
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Empowering federated learning with multicluster management
The status reaches “Completed”. Validation can be performed by deploying Jupyter Notebooks to verify the model’s performance against the entire aggregated dataset (e.g., confirming it predicts all Modified National Institute of Standards and Technology (MNIST) digits).
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 03 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
-
Red Hat ☛ LLM Compressor 0.9.0: Attention quantization, MXFP4 support, and more
The LLM Compressor 0.9.0 release introduces a new set of features and strengthens existing ones. These include attention quantization support with extended KV cache quantization functionality, a new
model_free_ptqpathway, a new
AutoRoundquantization modifier, and experimental support for MXFP4 quantization.
This release also builds on existing compression functionality by adding batched calibration support for improved runtime. The
AWQModifierwas also updated to work with quantization schemes beyond W4A16.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: ⚙️ PHP version 8.3.30, 8.4.17, and 8.5.2
RPMs of PHP version 8.5.2 are available in the remi-modular repository [...]
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Origami Linux’s COSMIC Desktop on Fedora Atomic Almost Wins Me Over
Origami GNU/Linux pairs the Cosmic desktop with a Fedora Atomic base and a deliberately sparse default install, leaving most of the customization to you.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 4 Fedora-based Linux distributions that are better than Fedora
If you've been following me for a while, you know Fedora Linux is not one of my favorite distributions. There are many spin-off distributions though that base themselves on Fedora, though, that I would recommend.
Fedora Linux is one of the most popular and most-recommended Linux distributions out there. It's been around for a long time, and it also has corporate backing as the official community fork of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Because of its ubiquitous presence, it also has several explicitly sanctioned "Fedora Spins" along with tons of other distros that base themselves on Fedora. Here are some of the best ones to install on your PC.