OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup, UYUNI, and Tumbleweed Review
OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The below featured highlights listed on the community’s blog feed aggregator are from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15.
The Journey of auditing UYUNI
UYUNI is an open source system management solution, forked from Spacewalk and upstream community project from which SUSE Multi-Linux Manager is derived.
The audit started in January 2024 with the perimeter definition. Since it’s not feasible to audit everything, a list of packages was chosen and submitted to UYUNI product owner. The criteria for including a package in the perimeter were: [...]
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/3
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week, Tumbleweed snapshots have hit a small bump in the road. While we managed to release three snapshots (0109, 0112, and 0113), the release pipeline is currently paused. Testing for snapshot 0114 identified a regression in the recent postfix update, which prevents the service from starting. A bug report has been filed and is currently being worked on; once resolved, Tumbleweed should resume snapshot releases.