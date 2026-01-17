Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

EDATEC CM0 NANO Combines Raspberry Pi CM0 with Full I/O in a Small SBC

The CM0 NANO is based on the Raspberry Pi CM0, which integrates a 1 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor. The board includes 512 MB of SDRAM and is offered in configurations with 8 GB or 16 GB of onboard eMMC storage. A CM0 Lite variant without eMMC is also available, allowing the system to boot from a microSD card.

Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 Enables Generative AI on Raspberry Pi 5

The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator, delivering up to 40 TOPS of INT4 inferencing performance. While designed primarily for generative AI workloads, computer vision performance remains comparable to the earlier 26 TOPS AI HAT+, supporting tasks such as object detection, pose estimation, and scene segmentation.

Sequent Microsystems Multichemistry Watchdog HAT Adds UPS Support for Raspberry Pi

The Watchdog HAT supports a wide range of rechargeable battery chemistries, including Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Polymer, Lithium-Phosphate (Li3PO4), Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4), and Sodium-Ion cells. Charging behavior is software configurable, with selectable end-of-charge voltages ranging from 3.5 V to 4.4 V to match battery manufacturer recommendations.

ThinkNode M3 Uses LR1110 and nRF52840 for Meshtastic Tracking

The ThinkNode M3 is built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, which handles Bluetooth Low Energy communication and overall system control.

Renesas Expands ForgeFPGA Line with New 2k-LUT Ultra-Low-Power Devices

Renesas notes that ForgeFPGA is positioned as an alternative to traditional low-end FPGAs, emphasizing simplified development, low power consumption, and compact packaging.

Collabora Shows How to Run Debian on the OpenWrt One Using NVMe Storage

Collabora has shared a new project demonstrating how the OpenWrt One can be repurposed from a traditional networking appliance into a compact, general-purpose Linux system. The project, called openwrt-one-debian, enables users to install and run a full Debian operating system on the device by booting directly from NVMe storage.

MSI PRO DP10 A14MG Features 14th-Gen Intel CPUs in a Compact Chassis

The PRO DP10 A14MG series supports 14th-generation Intel desktop processors, ranging from the Intel Core i7-14700 to Core i5-14400, Core i3-14100, and Pentium Gold G7400 models.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.4

If you turn on this option, your language and formats settings are saved unencrypted on the USB stick to help you type the passphrase of your Persistent Storage more easily.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Debian 13 GNU/Linux "Trixie" with Dualboot Method, UEFI, and External Disk Storage

This tutorial will explain detailed procedures to install Debian 13 GNU/Linux "Trixie" with GNOME graphical user interface into a PC or a laptop. You will be able to have Debian alongside other operating system with dualboot method. You will also be able to have Debian installed into either an internal hard disk drive or an external disk storage if you wish. Now, let's start reading!

news

Android Leftovers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 17, 2026

Gmail feature

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
KDE Ni! OS – Plasma Login Manager teaser
I’ve read somewhere that Fedora will be the first distribution to replace SDDM with Dave’s brand new Plasma Login Manager
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Gemini Growing, Not Google's, the One Predating the Renaming of 'Bard' [original]
it's never too late to join
Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes
Opera and more
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
as usual from Check Point
Microsoft Stock Slips as GOG Eyes Linux Release to Escape Windows’ ‘Poor-Quality Software and Product’
GOG's new owner brands Windows as poor quality while he ponders Linux support — "I'm not surprised that people gravitate outside of the Windows ecosystem."
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
You Can Now Run Debian GNU/Linux on the OpenWrt One Open-Source Router
Collabora shares with us today a new project that lets you install and run the Debian GNU/Linux operating system on the open-source OpenWrt One router.
Kdenlive 25.12.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements
GRUB 2.14 Released with EROFS, Argon2 KDF, and Shim Loader Protocol Support
GNU GRUB 2.14 has been released today as a major version for this popular multiboot boot loader that can be found on almost all of today’s GNU/Linux distributions and UNIX-like operating systems.
Open Hardware/Modding: ThinkNode M3, ForgeFPGA, Raspberry Pi Latches Onto the Slop Cargo Cult
Hardware and devices
Latest Article in Linuxiac Deemed 100% LLM Slop (or Most Certainly Slop) [original]
Linuxiac is causing its own downfall
statCounter Reckons 1 in 5 Desktops or Laptops in Finland Runs GNU and Linux (Not Counting Android) [original]
That's just what statCounter is seeing
 
Android Leftovers
A long-absent Gmail feature may finally be coming to Android
This new premium Linux laptop has up to 128GB RAM and 16TB storage
Slimbook has sold PCs with desktop Linux for a while now
I found a Linux distro that pairs a clean, Mac-like UI with a 'trade-free' philosophy - and it's super fast
This Linux distribution can compete with any lightweight OS on the market
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
PelandukOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
PelandukOS is a desktop Linux distribution based on the Debian testing branch and featuring the GNOME desktop
Android Power Users Can Now Run Full Desktop Linux Environments Without Root Access
This open source app delivers one-tap Arch Linux installation with development tools
Games: RIG Riot, Tabulo, No Rest for the Wicked, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Budgie Desktop 10.10 is out, but not for me yet :(
I'm one of a Budgie Desktop user since 2020
Linuxiac Still Isn't Linux and BSD News, It's LLM Slop [original]
This means we still cannot link to anything in Linuxiac
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Birds, Server Speed, and GNU/Linux Gains [original]
Some site and life news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNOME, Arch, and more
Programming and Standards
Development and the Net
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access Leftovers
FOSS and sharing
Mozilla Firefox: WebRTC and GFX
a pair of development updates
Open Hardware/Modding: PureOS, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi-Like ARM Devices
Hardware picks
BSD Leftovers: Applications, Discussion, and More
mostly OpenBSD
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Security Leftovers
patches, breaches, and more
Fedora Games Lab Spin to Switch from Xfce to KDE Plasma with Fedora Linux 44
The Fedora Project announced plans to migrate the Fedora Games Lab spin to the KDE Plasma desktop environment with the upcoming Fedora Linux 44 release, due out in April 2026.
PipeWire 1.4.10 Backports Filter-Graph Channel Support and Fixes More Bugs
The PipeWire project has released PipeWire 1.4.10 today as yet another maintenance update of this popular open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux systems.
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.4 Improves Handling for Files Larger Than 4GB
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.4 SD card flashing utility is now available for download with improved handling of files larger than 4GB and other changes.
Red Hat's Latest and Hype Frenzy Around Slop (So-called 'Hey Hi')
Red Hat Family and IBM hype
Canonical Ubuntu Pretends That US (Outsourcing) is OK With "European Sovereignty", Chris Siebenmann Looks at Netplan
Ubuntu picks
Android Leftovers
One Android setting fixed how I deal with my notifications
I boosted my old laptop’s battery life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro
This is where Lubuntu is a great OS to download
Games: Valve, Less Miserables, Terraria, and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Using a modern fork of this 90s Linux desktop was a nostalgic nightmare
Ever since I went full-time with Linux about nine months ago
The best Arch Linux distro for beginners just got even easier to set up
In my opinion, there is no real "wrong answer" when picking out your very first Linux distro
FSF Scheduled Activities
Join FSF founder Richard M. Stallman for his talk at the Georgia Institute of Technology
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
EDATEC CM0 NANO Combines Raspberry Pi CM0 with Full I/O in a Small SBC
The board supports Raspberry Pi OS in both 32-bit and 64-bit variants
OBS Studio 32.1 Promises New Audio Mixer and WebRTC Simulcast Support, Beta Out Now
OBS Studio 32.1 has entered public beta testing today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Taking the Slop Train to Nowhere, Linuxiac Reverts Back to Slopfarm Mode [original]
It's not even denying it, even given a chance to deny it
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNOME 49.3 Desktop Released with More Improvements and Bug Fixes
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 49.3 as the third point release to the latest GNOME 49 “Brescia” desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access Leftovers
Sharing and software freedom
Postgres Rant and GConf.BE 2026
Postgres articles
Miod Vallat and Mike Blumenkrantz on BSD and Linux Graphics
a pair of technical articles
today's howtos
many howtos for Thursday
Flatpak, Flathub, and Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora/RH leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related stuff
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
patches and more
Games: Godot 4.6 RC 1, Slop Causes Backlash, 'Verified on Steam Deck'
GNU/Linux and gaming news
I don’t pay for storage upgrades—this is what I do when Linux is running out of space
Baobab scans the system and presents a visual folder breakdown by size
Linux distro designed to look like Windows hits 2 million downloads since the end of Windows 10 support
2 picks
Android Leftovers
A phenomenal new Android calendar power-up
This ideal distro for Linux newbies includes a bonus for Windows users
If you're looking to finally test the waters of Linux
Debian Plans to Remove GTK2 Before Debian 14
Debian maintainers argue that shipping dead upstream software
Tails 7.4 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Persistent Language and Formats
Tails 7.4 has been released today as the fourth minor update in the Tails 7.x series of this portable Linux distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux and designed to protect you against surveillance and censorship.
Corporate Distributions and Upselling
Red Hat and Canonical
Open Hardware/Modding: SparkFun, Single-Board Computers, and Raspberry Pi
Hardware picks
HTTP RateLimit and "Mozilla Ventures" on Slop
WWW news
Finance: GNU Taler news and KeePassXC woes
a pair of articles
I spent a year on Linux and forgot to miss Windows
One year on Linux, two distros, a few tears, four desktop environments, and zero regrets about leaving Windows
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
StormOS – Arch-based distro for intermediate to advanced users
StormOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution
Haruna 1.7
Haruna version 1.7.1 is released
You Can Now Use ONLYOFFICE on Raspberry Pi-Like ARM Devices
Native ARM support expands the open source office suite's reach
Games: Cygames, CiniCross, and More
half a dozen picks from GamingOnLinux
Make it, Don't Fake It [original]
We don't want to link to lazy fakes or any form of plagiarism
Android Leftovers
I put these 5 shortcuts on my Android home screen and saved hours
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13.6 Released With Built-In Two-Factor Authentication
Nginx Proxy Manager
GNOME 48.8 Released With Bug Fixes and Security Updates
GNOME 48.8 desktop environment is out as a maintenance release
DietPi 10.0 Enters Open Beta With Major Platform and Software Changes
DietPi 10.0 enters open beta with breaking changes
Capsule and Site Maintenance Ongoing [original]
There are upstream tasks underway today
I'm a creator and my new favorite Linux distro is multimedia perfection - here's why
Several Linux distributions are specifically geared towards multimedia creators
This distro makes it easy to switch from Windows to Linux - here's how
If you're looking to migrate from Windows to Linux
5 popular Linux terminal-based file managers—ranked
Well, here’s my list of the five best Linux terminal-based file managers and how they rank against one another
Orion Browser Takes First Step Toward Linux Availability
The Orion Browser team has confirmed its first Linux version
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series, a major update that will introduce many new features and improvements.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
VirtualBox & kernel driver not installed error
Linux. Things work, until they don't
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10
This is your friendly reminder that Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” reached the end of its supported life today, January 15th, 2026, and it is no longer supported by Canonical with software and security updates.
7 deprecated Linux commands you need to stop using - and what to use instead
Certain Linux commands are no longer maintained for a number of reasons
GNU/Linux Leaps to All-Time High of 3% in Japan [original]
GNU/Linux used to be measured at around 1% in Japan
Animals Update [original]
The fish have remained healthy since summer
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
LWN: Predictions, 2025 Timeline, Kernel Space, and Technical Advisory Board (TAB)
half a dozen articles outside paywall