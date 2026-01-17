original
Why Rust Is Bad
Over in the sister site I've just published "Microsoft Lunduke Keeps Distracting From the Real Problems With Rust", asserting that "Microsoft Lunduke is stigmatising critics" of Rust as bigots.
Rust is bad. "Vibe coding" is also bad. Both cargo cults try to paint their critics as "Luddites" who break machines or call for violence.
Don't fall for this. Today's (new) analognowhere comic strip seems to be trying to latch onto the same thing.
Rust only stands to gain from these rhetorical theatrics. Linux should avoid Rust for many real reasons. █
Image source: ABC of RUST animals