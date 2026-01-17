Why Rust Is Bad

If you turn on this option, your language and formats settings are saved unencrypted on the USB stick to help you type the passphrase of your Persistent Storage more easily.

The PRO DP10 A14MG series supports 14th-generation Intel desktop processors, ranging from the Intel Core i7-14700 to Core i5-14400, Core i3-14100, and Pentium Gold G7400 models.

Collabora has shared a new project demonstrating how the OpenWrt One can be repurposed from a traditional networking appliance into a compact, general-purpose Linux system. The project, called openwrt-one-debian, enables users to install and run a full Debian operating system on the device by booting directly from NVMe storage.

Renesas notes that ForgeFPGA is positioned as an alternative to traditional low-end FPGAs, emphasizing simplified development, low power consumption, and compact packaging.

The ThinkNode M3 is built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, which handles Bluetooth Low Energy communication and overall system control.

The Watchdog HAT supports a wide range of rechargeable battery chemistries, including Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Polymer, Lithium-Phosphate (Li3PO4), Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4), and Sodium-Ion cells. Charging behavior is software configurable, with selectable end-of-charge voltages ranging from 3.5 V to 4.4 V to match battery manufacturer recommendations.

The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator, delivering up to 40 TOPS of INT4 inferencing performance. While designed primarily for generative AI workloads, computer vision performance remains comparable to the earlier 26 TOPS AI HAT+, supporting tasks such as object detection, pose estimation, and scene segmentation.

The CM0 NANO is based on the Raspberry Pi CM0, which integrates a 1 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor. The board includes 512 MB of SDRAM and is offered in configurations with 8 GB or 16 GB of onboard eMMC storage. A CM0 Lite variant without eMMC is also available, allowing the system to boot from a microSD card.

This tutorial will explain detailed procedures to install Debian 13 GNU/Linux "Trixie" with GNOME graphical user interface into a PC or a laptop. You will be able to have Debian alongside other operating system with dualboot method. You will also be able to have Debian installed into either an internal hard disk drive or an external disk storage if you wish. Now, let's start reading!

original

Why Rust Is Bad

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 17, 2026



Over in the sister site I've just published "Microsoft Lunduke Keeps Distracting From the Real Problems With Rust", asserting that "Microsoft Lunduke is stigmatising critics" of Rust as bigots.

Rust is bad. "Vibe coding" is also bad. Both cargo cults try to paint their critics as "Luddites" who break machines or call for violence.

Don't fall for this. Today's (new) analognowhere comic strip seems to be trying to latch onto the same thing.

Rust only stands to gain from these rhetorical theatrics. Linux should avoid Rust for many real reasons. █

Image source: ABC of RUST animals