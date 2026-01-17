news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 17, 2026



Quoting: This new premium Linux laptop has up to 128GB RAM and 16TB storage —

Slimbook has sold PCs with desktop Linux for a while now, and today the company announced a premium Linux-powered laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor and up to 128GB RAM. Say hello to the Slimbook Executive.

The Slimbook Executive is a high-end laptop with a 14-inch screen, a weight of only 2.64 pounds (1.2 kg), and a "Silk Skin finish" that "offers a unique feel." The display is a 3K 2880 x 1800p LCD panel, and the maximum refresh rate of 120Hz should help the laptop feel snappy in everyday use. It's not a touch screen, though.

The laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, with 16 cores, 16 threads, and a maximum boost clock of 5.1 GHz. That's not one of the third-gen Core Ultra chips that were just revealed earlier this month, also known as Arrow Lake, which is a bit disappointing. The Core Ultra 7 255H still has great performance and power efficiency compared to most x86-based processors, though. It's also well-supported by the Linux kernel at this point, while optimizations for Series 3 chips likely won't arrive for a few more months, at the earliest.