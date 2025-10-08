news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Deploying OpenShift hosted clusters with Hypershift
HyperShift introduces a new way to manage Kubernetes with a Red Hat OpenShift feature called hosted control planes that run as workloads on existing clusters. This model cuts costs and complexity, speeds up cluster creation and upgrades, and makes it easier to scale large fleets. With stronger isolation, smarter automation, and optimized resource usage, HyperShift delivers the agility enterprises need to stay ahead.
What is HyperShift?
HyperShift is the open source technology behind the hosted control planes feature in OpenShift. Instead of running each cluster’s control plane on nodes, HyperShift hosts them on a management cluster, enabling faster provisioning, better efficiency, and greater scalability. In practice, you would not install HyperShift directly. You would use hosted control planes in OpenShift powered by HyperShift.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Simplifying Package Submission Progress (15 August – 22 August) – GSoC ’25
This week in the Fedora project, we did some small changes to the details and reporting of information in the service.
Red Hat ☛ LLM Compressor 0.8.0: Extended support for Qwen3 and more
The LLM Compressor 0.8.0 release introduces significant enhancements to quantization workflows, extended support for Qwen3 models, and improved accuracy recovery. This release features five notable additions that we'll explore in detail.
Red Hat ☛ Master KV cache aware routing with llm-d for efficient Hey Hi (AI) inference
In the era of large-scale Hey Hi (AI) inference, ensuring efficiency across distributed environments is essential. As workloads grow, so does the need for more intelligent scheduling and memory reuse strategies. Enter llm-d, a Kubernetes-native framework for scalable, intelligent LLM inference. One of its most powerful capabilities is KV cache aware routing, which reduces latency and improves throughput by directing requests to pods that already hold relevant context in GPU memory.
Red Hat ☛ Signing RPM packages using quantum-resistant cryptography
In this article, I will explain the process of signing RPM packages in Red Hat Enterprise Linux, RHEL 10.1 using cryptographic keys resistant to quantum computers yet to be developed in the near future. This is for developers and vendors interested in protecting their software with stronger signatures or achieving compliance. You will learn how to generate new OpenPGP keys, how to configure an rpm to use them, and how to integrate the steps into existing workflows.