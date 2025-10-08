Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

HyperShift introduces a new way to manage Kubernetes with a Red Hat OpenShift feature called hosted control planes that run as workloads on existing clusters. This model cuts costs and complexity, speeds up cluster creation and upgrades, and makes it easier to scale large fleets. With stronger isolation, smarter automation, and optimized resource usage, HyperShift delivers the agility enterprises need to stay ahead.

What is HyperShift?

HyperShift is the open source technology behind the hosted control planes feature in OpenShift. Instead of running each cluster’s control plane on nodes, HyperShift hosts them on a management cluster, enabling faster provisioning, better efficiency, and greater scalability. In practice, you would not install HyperShift directly. You would use hosted control planes in OpenShift powered by HyperShift.