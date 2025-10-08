news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Instructionals/Technical
Michael Urspringer ☛ Logcheck: Custom Rules Are Not Working
I am using the tool “logcheck” on my Debian servers and created some custom ignore rules to filter out some log entries which I do not want to see in the logcheck reports. However the rules did not work.
Cosmic Beta DE setup performed via native CashyOS 082825 Calamares installer
Just select Cosmic during initial run of CashyOS 082825 Calamares installer
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Akademy 2025
In September, I spent over 12 hours in airplanes and trains getting to Berlin to attend my second Akademy conference. The experience once again made the long trip worthwhile. It was lovely to see some familiar faces, and to meet other folks for the first time. This was my second trip to Berlin, and it was nice to see different areas of the city than last year. Like last year, people were so approachable, friendly and easy to talk to. The welcome event was at the lovely Schleusenkrug Beer Garden, just a short walk from the venue, nestled in one of the many areas of greenery.
There were more talks and BoFs I attended than I'll mention, these are things that stood out to me. There were so many good talks and workshops, I recommend checking out the recordings.
Distributions and Operating Systems
elementary OS: More Apps, More Features, More Cowbell!
Hot off the release of OS 8.0.2, we’ve got a great new batch of feature updates for you as we get closer to the release of elementary OS 8.1!
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 912
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 912 for the week of September 28 – October 4, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
