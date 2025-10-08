Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

It’s often said that one should not reinvent the wheel, but that doesn’t mean that you cannot change how the use of said wheel should be interpreted. After initially taking the rather zany concept of a monowheel for a literal ride, [Sam Barker] decided to shift gears, did a ‘what if’ and slapped a second monowheel next to the first one to create his diwheel vehicle. Using much thicker steel for the wheels and overall much more robust construction than for his monowheel, the welding could commence.