Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

Hackaday ☛ 2025 Hackaday Supercon: More Wonderful Speakers
Supercon is just around the corner, and we’re absolutely thrilled to announce the second half of our slate! Supercon will sell out so get your tickets now before it’s too late. If you’re on the fence, we hope this pushes you over the line. And if it doesn’t, stay tuned — we’ve still got to tell you everything about the badge and the fantastic keynote speaker lineup.
Hackaday ☛ Building A Diwheel To Add More Tank Controls To Your Commute
It’s often said that one should not reinvent the wheel, but that doesn’t mean that you cannot change how the use of said wheel should be interpreted. After initially taking the rather zany concept of a monowheel for a literal ride, [Sam Barker] decided to shift gears, did a ‘what if’ and slapped a second monowheel next to the first one to create his diwheel vehicle. Using much thicker steel for the wheels and overall much more robust construction than for his monowheel, the welding could commence.
Hackaday ☛ JawnCon Returns This Weekend
For those local to the Philadelphia area, a “jawn” can be nearly anything or anyone — and at least for this weekend, it can even be a hacker con building up steam as it enters its third year. Kicking off this Friday at Arcadia University, JawnCon0x2 promises to be another can’t-miss event for anyone with a curious mind that lives within a reasonable distance of the Liberty Bell.
CNX Software ☛ Sub $7 CH32V317 board offers 10/100Mbps Ethernet, dual USB 2.0 Type-C, DVP interface
The nanoCH32V317 from MuseLab is a low-cost RISC-V development board designed for prototyping embedded systems and education. Built around the 144MHz WCH CH32V317WCU6 MCU. This development board is suitable for various embedded, IoT, prototyping, and automation projects. Other features of the development board include a USB 2.0 high-speed and full-speed controller, a 10/100Mbps Ethernet MAC with PHY, SDIO, and a DVP interface for digital video input, as well as advanced motor PWM timers for control applications.