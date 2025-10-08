Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.

Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

System76’s Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 08, 2025



The best thing about the new Oryx Pro notebook is that it comes preinstalled with the beta version of the Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distro, which features the COSMIC Beta desktop environment. Of course, you can choose to buy the Linux laptop with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).

