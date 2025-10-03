news
Open-Source Model Near Breaking Point Despite Trillions in Value
The financial and operational model of open source is under strain, even as influential research estimates organizations would face $8.8 trillion in added costs if open-source software were eliminated.
Software industry experts within major open-source foundations say the current system is unsustainable. A few organizations bear the majority of costs, while many major commercial users contribute little or nothing.
A joint statement published on Sept. 23 by the Stewards of Public Open Source Infrastructure — including the OpenSSF, Python Software Foundation, Rust Foundation, Sonatype, and others — highlights the urgent need to restructure how open source is operated and maintained.