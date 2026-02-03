One of the biggest sore points with Wayland is its focus stealing protection. The idea is good: an application should not be able to bring itself into focus at an unexpected time, only when the currently active application allows it. Support is still lacking however, which might also be due to Gtk/Glib implementing the required XDG activation protocol but not really documenting it. It took me a bit of time to figure this out without any public information, this article will hopefully make things easier for other people.