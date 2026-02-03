news
Open Hardware: RAM-flation Impacts Raspberry Pi and "Meet the Garbage PC"
-
The Register UK ☛ Let them eat Pi: RAM shortage bumps Raspberry prices as much as $60
That slice of Pi is getting much more expensive. Everyone’s favorite single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi, is jumping up in price again, with increases ranging from $10 to $60, depending on how much memory your board has.
After boosting prices in December due to rising memory costs, Raspberry Pi has moved to do so again as LPDDR4 memory prices continue to climb, driven by competition for manufacturing capacity from the AI infrastructure roll-out. The increases apply to most hardware built on its Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 platforms, including the CM4 and CM5 compute modules and the Raspberry Pi 500 and Raspberry Pi 500+ keyboard PCs.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Raspberry Pi prices are rising again by up to $60 | GamingOnLinux
It's not a good time to be buying anything computer related right now, and the Raspberry Pi team just upped their prices for the second time recently.
-
Herman Õunapuu ☛ Meet the Garbage PC
Not too long ago, I received a half-broken Dell Inspiron N5110, sporting 6 GB of RAM, a dual core Intel i3-2110M, and an unsupported NVIDIA GPU of some sort.