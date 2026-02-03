Open Hardware: RAM-flation Impacts Raspberry Pi and "Meet the Garbage PC"

That slice of Pi is getting much more expensive. Everyone’s favorite single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi, is jumping up in price again, with increases ranging from $10 to $60, depending on how much memory your board has.

After boosting prices in December due to rising memory costs, Raspberry Pi has moved to do so again as LPDDR4 memory prices continue to climb, driven by competition for manufacturing capacity from the AI infrastructure roll-out. The increases apply to most hardware built on its Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 platforms, including the CM4 and CM5 compute modules and the Raspberry Pi 500 and Raspberry Pi 500+ keyboard PCs.