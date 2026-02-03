original
The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is in Trouble, It Doesn't Know How to Tackle SLAPPs, It Only Wastes a Lot of Money
Days ago: The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women
Hours ago: The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Delusion - Part II - Why We Need to Expose the SRA to More Daylight, Public Scrutiny
In the news this week: Cost of SRA investigation and enforcement work soars to £23m ("The figures show that it spent £23.4m on investigation and enforcement in 2023-24, compared to £19.3m the year before and £14.5m in 2017-18. This has reflected more regulatory action, with records numbers of warnings issued (412, up from 217 the year before and just 10 in 2017-18) and financial penalties (155, up from 77 the year before and 46 in 2017-18). The fines were worth £1.3m – the money goes to HM Treasury. At the same time, the number of cases going to the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) has fallen, almost certainly as a result of the summer 2022 increase in the SRA’s fining power from £2,000 to £25,000.")
Long winter of discontent for the SRA as problems pile up
The SRA is sniffing in the wrong places. A year ago when we told and showed the SRA that a strangler of women (arrested for it when he worked for Microsoft) SLAPPed me from the US to help another American connected to Microsoft (with a prior case) the SRA - drowning in a maze of Microslop - failed to take action, instead wasting about 6 months without making any progress.
If the SRA gets shut down, it'll need to be replaced by something potent and professional. Today's SRA is neither. It's a lapdog, not a watchdog, of the "hired guns" and "litigation industry". █