news
Skywave Linux v5.10 Released
Skywave Linux has been upgraded to version 5.10, bringing some software changes, a kernel upgrade, and bug fixes:
- Kernel 6.18.5, with the Xanmod efficiency and speed tweaks.
- Adjustments to Tor-Remote and Tor-Controller scripts
- Added I2P darknet access, using Purple / i2pd
- Adjustments to the Neovim LSP configuration.
- Neovim plugins have been upgraded.
- Qtel, the Echolink client has been removed.
- Upgraded DWM Window manager / flexipatch to version 6.6
- Updated satellites and transponders for Gpredict and Satdump
- Expanded the scope of the KiwiSDR list to include OpenWebRX sites.
The theme for this upgrade cycle was, "Delegate more to systemd and reduce manual interventions."
I have cleaned out the user's dot profile and xinit files, moving environmental variables to the user's dot config directory, for handling by systemd. I also deleted the code which forcefully set the screen dots per inch, based on specs detected by X11. Fonts and application windows are now more consistently sized across more diverse hardware.