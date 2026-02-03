Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

Skywave Linux v5.10 Released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 03, 2026



Skywave Linux has been upgraded to version 5.10, bringing some software changes, a kernel upgrade, and bug fixes:

Kernel 6.18.5, with the Xanmod efficiency and speed tweaks. Adjustments to Tor-Remote and Tor-Controller scripts Added I2P darknet access, using Purple / i2pd Adjustments to the Neovim LSP configuration. Neovim plugins have been upgraded. Qtel, the Echolink client has been removed. Upgraded DWM Window manager / flexipatch to version 6.6 Updated satellites and transponders for Gpredict and Satdump Expanded the scope of the KiwiSDR list to include OpenWebRX sites.

The theme for this upgrade cycle was, "Delegate more to systemd and reduce manual interventions."

I have cleaned out the user's dot profile and xinit files, moving environmental variables to the user's dot config directory, for handling by systemd. I also deleted the code which forcefully set the screen dots per inch, based on specs detected by X11. Fonts and application windows are now more consistently sized across more diverse hardware.