Linux Gaming Is Finally Legit: Why Steam Players Are Switching From Windows
For years, gaming on Linux sounded like something you tried once, failed at, and never admitted again. This same sentence can be said for the OS and its multiple distros when an experienced Windows user tries to change to a Linux-based distribution. However, in recent years, the number of users trying to use it as a valid alternative for gaming grew in a constant pace. Linux had a reputation for being complicated, unstable for gaming, and full of infinite workarounds that turned playing into a complicated venture. That image stuck around for a long time, even when things quietly started improving, and now Linux Gaming is quite possible.
Thanks to Valve’s Proton compatibility layer, a huge part of the Windows game library on Steam runs on Linux with barely any extra effort. You install the game, press Play, and in many cases, it simply launches. You don't need to apply weird tweaks or install different stuff through the terminal. The new level of simplicity is what changes everything. When people stop needing guides just to get to the main menu, the platform stops feeling “experimental” and starts feeling normal. And the performance is also great, depending on your GPU.