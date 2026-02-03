Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

COSMIC Epoch 1.0.5 looks like a hefty update, adding a new option to show the battery percentage on laptops in the system tray applet, a Ctrl+C keyboard shortcut to copy to the clipboard and a Ctrl+S keyboard shortcut to copy to the Pictures folder, and the ability to drag and drop tabs in the COSMIC Files file manager.

news

Linux Gaming Is Finally Legit: Why Steam Players Are Switching From Windows

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 03, 2026



For years, gaming on Linux sounded like something you tried once, failed at, and never admitted again. This same sentence can be said for the OS and its multiple distros when an experienced Windows user tries to change to a Linux-based distribution. However, in recent years, the number of users trying to use it as a valid alternative for gaming grew in a constant pace. Linux had a reputation for being complicated, unstable for gaming, and full of infinite workarounds that turned playing into a complicated venture. That image stuck around for a long time, even when things quietly started improving, and now Linux Gaming is quite possible.

Thanks to Valve’s Proton compatibility layer, a huge part of the Windows game library on Steam runs on Linux with barely any extra effort. You install the game, press Play, and in many cases, it simply launches. You don't need to apply weird tweaks or install different stuff through the terminal. The new level of simplicity is what changes everything. When people stop needing guides just to get to the main menu, the platform stops feeling “experimental” and starts feeling normal. And the performance is also great, depending on your GPU.

Read on