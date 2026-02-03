news
Games: GOG, TerraTech Legion, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG are giving away Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy to celebrate their Preservation Program | GamingOnLinux
GOG are celebrating their Preservation Program where they revive classic games, with you able to claim a free for keeps copy of Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy. You'll be able to claim a free copy up until February 5th, 2PM UTC.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Story-heavy tactical CRPG 'ATOM RPG 2' announced | GamingOnLinux
If you love classic Fallout and Wasteland styled tactical CRPGs, you may want to keep an eye on the newly announced ATOM RPG 2. Coming from AtomTeam who also made ATOM RPG, ATOM RPG Trudograd, Bombagun and Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy - they're bringing us more tactical action and exploration.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Upgrade your theme park as OpenRCT2 updates just as new Humble Bundle drops | GamingOnLinux
Not only can you grab a bunch of RollerCoaster Tycoon games from Humble Bundle, but the modern open source engine for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 was upgraded.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The new TerraTech Legion trailer has me itching to play it | GamingOnLinux
TerraTech Legion brings brick-based vehicle building to the bullet heaven / survivor-like genre, and I absolutely cannot wait to play the full game.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bash Moto is an upcoming 90s themed beat 'em up motorcycle racing game | GamingOnLinux
Welcome back, Road Rash. An indie developer is reviving the classic beat'em up motorcycle racing game with Bash Moto - and it looks worth keeping an eye on. As the developer said, "EA abandoned Road Rash, so I'm making my own".
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ ScummVM v2026.1.0 is a huge new release with tons of new supported games | GamingOnLinux
ScummVM is an excellent tool that preserves a lot of classic games with new game engines to run on modern platforms and a huge 2026.1.0 release is out now.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valheim gets a big birthday update with optimizations, Steam Deck upgrades and new content | GamingOnLinux
Valheim is celebrating five years of Early Access with a big upgrade that should make it perform better everywhere, especially on the Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hardcore single-player survival FPS Road to Vostok arrives April 7 | GamingOnLinux
Quite a showcase for Godot Engine, Road to Vostok is a hardcore single-player survival FPS that has a new trailer and release date for Early Access. Probably one of the biggest games made with Godot Engine in the genre.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Team Fortress 2 Classified (formerly Team Fortress 2 Classic) has launched on Steam | GamingOnLinux
Team Fortress 2 Classified (formerly Team Fortress 2 Classic) is a mod for Valve's Team Fortress 2 updated with refreshed visuals, new game modes and more.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Survey for January 2026 shows a small drop for Linux and macOS | GamingOnLinux
Valve have released the data for the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for January 2026, showing Windows getting a small bump while Linux and macOS drop.