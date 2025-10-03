news
Latest Steam Client Update Improves Support for DualSense Controllers on Linux
The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.
It also adds the ability to switch tabs in the tabbed browser by pressing CTRL+TAB, improves the game recording performance when recording is on for some games using Vulkan rendering, and adds mitigations for the CVE-2025-59489 Unity vulnerability, blocking a game launch through the Steam Client when an exploit attempt is detected.
Linuxiac:
Steam's Oct Client Update Rolls Out With Exploit Mitigation
Valve has rolled out a new Steam client update dated October 2, and it’s already being automatically distributed to users. The release tackles a Unity-related security issue (CVE-2025-59489) by blocking game launches if an exploit attempt is detected, tightening protections against potential attacks.
Additionally, the update provides an “End of Life” notice for 32-bit Windows users—specifically, Windows 10 32-bit, which remains the only 32-bit Windows version still supported. Steam will continue to run on Windows 10 64-bit, and 32-bit games themselves aren’t going anywhere. However, official client support for 32-bit Windows is set to end on January 1, 2026.
The update also includes fixes across various parts of the client. Users running D3D12 games should see fewer overlay crashes after Valve patched a regression introduced in the last beta cycle. Vulkan recording performance has been improved, making in-game capture smoother for some titles.