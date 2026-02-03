news
Free and Open Source Software
-
go-critic - opinionated Go source code linter - LinuxLinks
go-critic is a highly extensible Go source code linter providing checks currently missing from other linters.
This is free and open source software.
GeeseFS - POSIX-ish S3 file system - LinuxLinks
GeeseFS allows you to mount an S3 bucket as a file system.
FUSE file systems based on S3 typically have performance problems, especially with small files and metadata operations. GeeseFS attempts to solve these problems by using aggressive parallelism and asynchrony.
This is free and open source software.
ktea - Kafka terminal client - LinuxLinks
ktea is a tool designed to simplify and accelerate interactions with Kafka clusters.
This is free and open source software.
gcsfuse - Cloud Storage FUSE - LinuxLinks
Cloud Storage FUSE is a FUSE adapter that lets you mount and access Cloud Storage buckets as local file systems.
This is free and open source software.
Lue - terminal eBook reader with text-to-speech - LinuxLinks
Lue is a terminal eBook Reader with audiobook-quality Text-to-Speech.
This is free and open source software.
tmmpr - terminal mind mapper - LinuxLinks
tmmpr is a Linux terminal application that lets you create, organize, and connect notes on an infinite canvas. Think of it as a digital whiteboard in your terminal where you can freely place notes anywhere and draw connections between them.
The application is entirely keyboard-driven, offering efficient navigation and control through vim-inspired keybindings. Perfect for brainstorming, project planning, or organizing complex ideas.
This is free and open source software.
Youwee - YouTube video downloader - LinuxLinks
Youwee is billed as a modern, beautiful YouTube video downloader built with Tauri and React.
This is free and open source software.