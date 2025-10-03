news
Games: Godot 4.5.1 RC 1, Dwarf Fortress, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, and More
-
Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.5.1 RC 1
Regression fixes coming in hot!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dwarf Fortress gets some more fixes, a preview of the Siege Update due soon and a modding jam
The much loved Dwarf Fortress just got another small update to fix up some issues, and an exciting preview teaser of the upcoming Siege Update.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get lots of Warhammer games in the latest Humble Bundle
WAAAGHtober! A Warhammer Humble Bundle has launched with a number of highly rated titles for some October action. And we have the usual GamingOnLinux overview for you on compatibility across Desktop Linux PCs, Steam Deck / SteamOS using Deck Verified and ProtonDB.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ MARVEL Cosmic Invasion gets a demo with Native Linux support
MARVEL Cosmic Invasion is an upcoming retro-styled beat 'em up from Tribute Games with Dotemu and Gamirror Games. A demo was just released with Linux support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Survey for September 2025 is out and here's the Linux / SteamOS details
Valve have released the details for the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for September 2025, so here's the usual GamingOnLinux run over the details. As per usual our own dedicated Steam Tracker with interactive charts has been updated with the latest information.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grounded 2 gets a major update and brings some Steam Deck improvements
Grounded 2 from Obsidian Entertainment and Eidos-Montréal recently had quite a big upgrade, and now it should work better on the Steam Deck too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.7.16 Beta released to fix the performance overlay with Baldur's Gate 3
Valve just put up a small Beta release for SteamOS / Steam Deck, to bring a fix for the performance overlay acting weirdly with Baldur's Gate 3. The issue started with the new Native Linux version that arrived September 23rd, which is now the default on SteamOS / Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Below the Crown from the developer of Duskers arrives November with a demo live now
Misfits Attic developers of the excellent Duskers have revealed their quirky blend of genres in Below the Crown will hit Early Access on November 10th. It's a love letter to chess, roguelikes, and dungeon crawlers with a demo that should be live today.