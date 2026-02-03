original
Zoo is Never the Right Place
As I have just read this news, I am saddened, as reading the news is something which I always do and is part of my daily routine. It confirms my stance - the position that I am never a zoo supporter or by any stretch of imagination a fan of it. Zoo is a last resort by which to do animal conservancy (conservation efforts), and the right place for the animal to exist, to survive, and to live is their natural habitat. This should be the one we need to protect and take back. Human kind consumed a lot, and that's why we are already past overshoot.
If we don't act now and do our share, we have no place to live and we all end up dead.