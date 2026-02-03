While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

Zoo is Never the Right Place

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 03, 2026,

As I have just read this news, I am saddened, as reading the news is something which I always do and is part of my daily routine. It confirms my stance - the position that I am never a zoo supporter or by any stretch of imagination a fan of it. Zoo is a last resort by which to do animal conservancy (conservation efforts), and the right place for the animal to exist, to survive, and to live is their natural habitat. This should be the one we need to protect and take back. Human kind consumed a lot, and that's why we are already past overshoot.

If we don't act now and do our share, we have no place to live and we all end up dead.