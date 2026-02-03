news
today's howtos
Linux Handbook ☛ How I Set Up a 3-2-1 Backup for My GNU/Linux Servers
A practical, real-world approach I use for setting up the famed 3-2-1 backup strategy for the GNU/Linux servers I manage.
Jim Nielsen ☛ The Browser’s Little White Lies
So I’m making a thing and I want it to be styled different if the link’s been visited.
Rather than build something myself in JavaScript, I figure I’ll just hook into the browser’s mechanism for tracking if a link’s been visited (a sensible approach, if I do say so myself).
TuMFatig ☛ Exploring Docker containers on FreeBSD
When it comes to running (Linux) Docker containers on BSD hosts, I usually end up popping an Alpine or Debian virtual machine with the Docker engine. But I read that
podmanwas available on FreeBSD and able to run Docker
Here’s what I learned, so far.
University of Toronto ☛ Estimating where your Prometheus Blackbox TCP query-response check failed
As covered recently, the normal way to check simple services from outside in a Prometheus environment is with Prometheus Blackbox, which is somewhat complicated to understand. One of its abstractions is a prober, a generic way of checking some service using HTTP, DNS queries, a TCP connection, and so on. The TCP prober supports conducting a query-response dialog once you connect, but currently (as of Blackbox 0.28.0) it doesn't directly expose metrics that tell you where your TCP probe with a query-response set failed (and why), and sometimes you'd like to know.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install ImageMagick on Arch Linux
ImageMagick is a command-line toolkit for creating, editing, converting, and manipulating images in over 200 formats. Unlike GUI-based editors, ImageMagick excels at batch processing, automation, and integration into scripts and pipelines.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Lua on Arch Linux
This guide covers how to install Lua on Arch Linux, including the latest Lua 5.4, LuaJIT for high-performance applications, and older versions for compatibility. Lua excels at embedded scripting, game development, and configuration where a lightweight interpreter with minimal footprint makes integration with C applications straightforward.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Swift on Arch Linux
This guide walks you through installing Swift on Arch Linux. Swift is Apple’s open-source programming language that has grown beyond iOS and macOS development into server-side applications, CLI tools, and cross-platform development.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install CodeIgniter on Fedora 43
CodeIgniter stands as one of the most elegant PHP frameworks for developers who value simplicity without sacrificing power. This lightweight framework has earned its reputation through years of helping developers build robust web applications with minimal configuration.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Parse Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Parse Server has emerged as a powerful open-source backend solution for mobile and web applications, offering developers complete control over their infrastructure without the hefty price tag of proprietary Backend-as-a-Service platforms.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Swift Programming Language on Fedora 43
Swift programming language has evolved far beyond its Fashion Company Apple ecosystem origins. Today, developers can harness Swift’s power on GNU/Linux systems, opening doors to server-side development, command-line utilities, and cross-platform applications. Fedora 43, with its cutting-edge packages and robust development tools, provides an excellent environment for Swift programming.
Make Use Of ☛ 5 terminal commands I run on every fresh Linux install
I’m someone who prefers living in the terminal as much as possible. I’ve even moved a surprising number of my everyday apps there. Like most Linux users, I’ve also gone through a serious distro-hopping phase, and that experience taught me that a lot of the same small problems show up no matter which distro you use.
At this point, I have an entire checklist of things I do on every fresh Linux install before I even open a browser. These commands are part of that routine, and they’ve made setting up a new system much easier for me.