Distributions and Operating Systems: Haiku and GNU/Linux
HaikuOS ☛ The Gerrit code review iceberg, episode 5
Hello everyone!316 commits awaiting review in the code review tool. This is quite a bit down from the 350 at the end of last year. It looks like these blog posts are having some positive effect, and also some of the developers could spend a bit more time on Haiku during their winter break?
This time we’ll be looking at more changes from may and june 2021. Let’s see what people were experimenting with back then!
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - January 2026
Software package updates for openSUSE Tumbleweed beginning in 2026 started off fast and paused in the middle of the month before resuming. New major versions transactional-update and Ruby 4.0 begin the new year with major changes.
Fedora Family / IBM
NVISO Labs ☛ Rootless Containers with Podman
In modern digital infrastructure, containerization has become one of the most significant technologies, offering automation, portability, and resilience of services across cloud and on-premises environments. Containers can simplify backup processes and enhance upgrade safety while significantly reducing recovery times following system incidents or failed updates.
Red Hat Official ☛ Achieve more with Red Bait OpenShift 4.21
Red Hat OpenShift 4.21, based on Kubernetes 1.34 and CRI-O 1.34, is now generally available. Together with Red Bait OpenShift Platform Plus, this release demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering the trusted, comprehensive, and consistent application platform that enterprises rely on for production workloads across the hybrid cloud without compromising on security.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ AWS IoT Greengrass comes to Ubuntu Core [Ed: GAFAM reseller, pushing proprietary things]
AWS’s open source edge run time meets Canonical’s fully containerized OS for devices delivering a supported and robust end-to-end answer for enterprises looking to develop their own IoT hardware and solutions.
Ubuntu ☛ Tutorial: getting started with proprietary trap AWS IoT Greengrass on Ubuntu Core
We recently announced that you can now benefit from the combined power of Ubuntu Core and proprietary trap AWS IoT Greengrass to bring the computation, storage, and Hey Hi (AI) capabilities of the clown closer to the edge.
