The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.
The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.
The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.
The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.
While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:
Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.
Android Leftovers
- Liya Linux proves high performance doesn’t require a command line
- Liya Linux offers a user-friendly, point-and-click installation
- CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
- They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch
- China's Deepin Linux has built-in [Slop], snazzy desktop
- Deepin 25.0.10 is the latest point release of Uniontech's free community desktop, following the debut of Deepin 25 in June 2025
- South America Keeps Marching Towards GNU/Linux [original]
- It is understandable that GNU/Linux rose to over 4% from about 2% last year
- Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 3 and Old Bug Which "makes it impossible to print on Tuesdays"
- Ubuntu picks
- United Kingdom: ChromeOS and GNU/Linux at About 7%, Windows All-Time Low [original]
- In Germany GNU/Linux is measured at about 6% this month
- Shotcut 26.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Hardware Video Decoding
- Shotcut 26.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
- Raspberry Pi OS alternative DietPi just got a big update
- DietPi is a popular Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi computers and other single-board computers
- Linux Lite 7.8 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, Ports Many Apps to GTK4
- Linux Lite 7.8 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Ubuntu-based distribution using the lightweight Xfce desktop environment and based on the latest Ubuntu LTS series.
- PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Making Quality Music Easily, and Another Great Loss For PCLinuxOS
- What’s new in Android’s February 2026 Google System Updates
- Xubuntu Development Update February 2026
- Winter 2026 is proving to be a cold one around these parts
- GNU/Linux Reaches 12% in Bulgaria, Says statCounter; Windows Down From 99% to 22% [original]
- Bulgaria used to be almost 100% Windows
- Static Site Generators (SSGs) Made Life Easier and the Site Vastly Faster [original]
- You'd hardly know or feel the site serving a lot of pages despite it being very modestly provisioned
- Skywave Linux v5.10 Released
- Skywave Linux has been upgraded to version 5.10
- Firefox’s AI Kill Switch Lands in Firefox Nightly, Slated for Firefox 148
- Mozilla finally landed today the long-anticipated AI Kill Switch controls for Firefox, which let users strip the open-source web browser of any AI-powered features, and you can test it right now in Firefox Nightly.
- Google is Not Your Friend (Even If It Uses Linux a Lot) [original]
- instead of Google sending people to us it is taking our words and replicating them
- GNU/Linux at All-Time High in Chile and Brazil (Almost 5%) [original]
- When will it exceed 5%?
- 3 Linux features that make my daily work faster than Windows 11
- Specifically, here's some stuff that Linux has that I would love to see on Windows one day
- Turn off these 3 annoying Ubuntu defaults in 5 minutes
- Ubuntu is great (it's many people's first Linux distro), and like your typical Linux distro
- Moto G17 may not receive any Android updates as Motorola cites lack of EU requirements
- Git 2.53 Released with New Features and Performance Improvements
- Git 2.53 has been released today as the latest stable update to this free and open-source distributed version control system designed to handle everything from small to very large projects with speed and efficiency.
- How immutable Linux can stop you from breaking your system
- Linux is increasingly user-friendly, and as more and more apps become compatible
- Linux Mint isn't the answer for Windows refugees anymore
- I've been having a big think over Linux distros
- I ditched my NAS OS for Ubuntu Desktop, and I’m never going back
- Straight off the bat, the fact is that Ubuntu is actually fully capable of replicating every core function of a dedicated NAS OS
- Fed up with Ubuntu? Why Debian should be your daily driver
- Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distros
- New Releases: Tiling Shell 17.3, Resources 1.10, and More
- from OMG Ubuntu
- FSF's Alex Oliva on Software Freedom and Lack of Privacy
- Season of KDE 2026: Week 1 Progress for Automating Promo Data Collection
- Hi all! I'm CJ, and I'm participating in Season of KDE 2026 by automating portions of the data collection for the KDE promo team
- Valnet on GNU/Linux and Music in the Terminal
- Linux 6.19-rc8
- I switched to this tiling window manager and can’t go back to normal desktops
- Tiling window managers are fundamentally reshaping how power users think about desktop productivity
- Open Hardware/Modding: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux, NexPhone, and More
- If you use Wi-Fi, this hidden Android setting could be wasting battery
- This is the one Linux distro I recommend to every Windows 11 user
- When I initially tried switching to Linux
- I struggled with Hyprland for months, until this Arch-based distro fixed it
- Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community
- 5 things you can do on Linux but not on Windows
- Linux outshines Windows in a number of areas
- Always Obeying Just Laws [original]
- British libel law needs urgent reform. We're working on it.
- Review: Manjaro Linux 26.0
- The Manjaro Linux distribution is an Arch-based project which offers a wide range of desktop editions
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 1st, 2026
- The 277th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 1st, 2026.
- What a Difference Four Years Make [original]
- We've since then both created our own "proper" offices and are nowadays working close to wildlife
- Distributions and Operating Systems: CachyOS, Qubes OS, Tails OS, TrueNAS
- Thin Clients on GNU/Linux and Unix Workstations
- Perceived Technical Requirements When Moving to GNU/Linux
- Valnet on GNU/Linux Applications: VLC, Neovim, Vim
- Raspberry Pi as Low-cost GNU/Linux Device - Recent Valnet Articles
- Proxmox Articles in XDA Developer
- Valnet Articles on Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux
- Mozilla: Martin Stransky et al on MozPhab, Firefox, Servo Etc.
- This Week in Rust and Microsoft GitHub Users "Announcing Rust 1.93.0"
- Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
- GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release
- GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.
- Bad Publicity or Good Publicity, It's Still Publicity [original]
- sometimes mistakes (like misguided legal actions) result in more people showing interest in what someone wished to suppress
- Linux has a price, it's just not money
- Linux has so many fundamental differences under the hood that not much transfers over
- I’ve tested dozens of Linux distros, and these 3 are the only ones I’d put on a laptop
- Considering switching to Linux on your laptop but overwhelmed by hundreds of distro options
- Release of ScummVM 2026.1.0Kaidan 0.15.0
- Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8
- Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.
- AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More
- AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.
- New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
- NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
- Microsoft Aping "Linux" (But Proprietary With Back Doors), Proprietary Microsoft Uses False Promise of 'Security' for Control Over Users
- What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question
- Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties
- Leaving the Cage Behind
- The goal of switching to free software is to gain full control over your computing
- Libreboot 26.01 “Magnanimous Max” released!
- Today’s Libreboot 26.01 revision is a stable release, whereas the previous stable release was Libreboot 25.06
- How to restart your Android phone without using the power button: 2 alternative ways
- 8 “hidden” terminal features that make Linux feel like a power-user OS
- With the command-line shell, Linux provides countless tools and programs to wield power over your system
- Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View
- Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.
- Trying to Injure Tux Machines Did Not Work [original]
- Some time soon we'll discuss this matter with British politicians
- 'Traditional' Computing is Still the Best [original]
- Don't "go with the flow" if that flow is dictated by GAFAM and media owned by GAFAM
- So Far 2026 Has Been a Good Year for GNU/Linux [original]
- Seeing the sort of press coverage that we saw last month, it seems increasingly clear that 2026 will be a year of gains for GNU/Linux, even among gamers
