Kernel Space: Issues in Public Transport, Grooming of Greg Kroah-Hartman, and Plan for Post-Torvalds Scenario

Most people would be perfectly happy to ride the bus without seeing ads. So this latest public error could be a blessing in disguise for passengers, if not for the bus company hoping to make money. Love it or hate it, this bit of borked digital signage looks to have run into a problem that only an open-source hero can solve.

Spotted by Register reader Jay, today's entry in the pantheon of bork is a screen bolted to a bus that has failed to boot. Indeed, a grub rescue prompt indicates that something has gone seriously awry.