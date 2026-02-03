news
Kernel Space: Issues in Public Transport, Grooming of Greg Kroah-Hartman, and Plan for Post-Torvalds Scenario
-
The Register UK ☛ Help! Does anyone on the bus know Linux?
Most people would be perfectly happy to ride the bus without seeing ads. So this latest public error could be a blessing in disguise for passengers, if not for the bus company hoping to make money. Love it or hate it, this bit of borked digital signage looks to have run into a problem that only an open-source hero can solve.
Spotted by Register reader Jay, today's entry in the pantheon of bork is a screen bolted to a bus that has failed to boot. Indeed, a grub rescue prompt indicates that something has gone seriously awry.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Linux's Second-in-Command Greg Kroah-Hartman Bestowed With The European Open Source Award
We already know that open source maintainers aren't as valued as they should be, and working endlessly without a goal in mind or some appropriate compensation just ends up breaking them.
The European Open Source Academy (EOSA) recognizes open source leaders through its annual awards. The Prize for Excellence in Open Source Software goes to people who've made outstanding contributions.
-
TechRadar ☛ The 'grey and old' Linux kernel community finally has a succession plan for when Linus Torvalds retires - so who will be the new 'Organizer'?
The Linux kernel community has existed for more than three decades under the guidance of one individual, Linus Torvalds, the creator of the Linux kernel, who has been at the helm of affairs since 1991.
But after many years without a written fallback, a formal process now exists to handle leadership change if the current maintainer steps aside.
The succession plan will only be used if Torvalds suddenly leaves a vacuum and there is no smooth handover - in this situation, the first step is selecting an 'Organizer', a role assigned either to the most recent Maintainers Summit organizer or the chair of the Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board.