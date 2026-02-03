news
System76 Releases COSMIC 1.0.5 with New Option to Show Battery Percentage
COSMIC Epoch 1.0.5 looks like a hefty update, adding a new option to show the battery percentage on laptops in the system tray applet, a Ctrl+C keyboard shortcut to copy to the clipboard and a Ctrl+S keyboard shortcut to copy to the Pictures folder, and the ability to drag and drop tabs in the COSMIC Files file manager.
This release also updates COSMIC Settings to improve network authentication reliability, support user-defined XKB layouts, fix the rotation frequency of wallpaper slideshow resetting, and display a descriptive label instead of an empty drop-down if no default apps are available.