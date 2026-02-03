original
Daniel Pocock Filed a Lawsuit Against Debian, EFF, Gandi and Others
It's almost 400 pages long.
Earlier today or yesterday Daniel Pocock had a US Federal Court claim published in an EU inquiry. A nerve has been struck as the same people who stalked, harassed and attacked my family started targeting Pocock again.
Pocock explained to me: "I published it in the EU's consultation. Please take a copy and a screenshot before the pestering campaign hides it." (Direct link)
Index of all submissions shows 1,488 submissions with a few hours left to add more.
"Did Techrights make a submission already?" I got asked.
As individuals. Yes. Andy had a lengthy submission.
There is definitely an effort to hide unfavourable (to sociopathic rich people) information. At what cost? █