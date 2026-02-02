original
Google is Not Your Friend (Even If It Uses Linux a Lot)
This site was born in 2004 when Google was a relatively young company and had already established itself as a de facto search engine. Almost everyone used Google. And Google sent traffic our way.
In 2026 tuxmachines.org is linked to quite a lot by Google's slop "overviews", which moreover replicate what tuxmachines.org is publishing. So instead of Google sending people to us it is taking our words and replicating them.
Now, just to be clear, we don't have ads, we earn nothing from this site (we lose money on it because we pay for hosting), so traffic is of no "commercial" value. The problem is, Google is becoming like a sort of "walled garden" for information. It hoards traffic by copying the work of other sites, then presenting it as "intelligence" (which is what it dubs plagiarism). █
Image source: Google devil