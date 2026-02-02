The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

Derived from Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, Linux Lite 7.8 introduces rewrites to no less than twelve of the in-house applications using Python and GTK4, including Lite Welcome, Lite Software, Lite Sources, Lite Updates, Lite Auto Login, Lite User Manager, Lite Desktop, Lite Sounds, Lite System Report, Lite Firewall, Lite Network Shares, and Lite DPI.

The biggest change in the Shotcut 26.1 release is support for hardware video decoding, a highly anticipated feature that is enabled by default on all supported platforms, except on Linux systems with NVIDIA GPUs. Hardware video decoding can be enabled or disabled from Settings > Preview Scaling > Use Hardware Decoder.

Coming two and a half months after Git 2.52, the Git 2.53 release introduces a new is-needed subcommand to the git maintenance command to tell if it’s necessary to perform various maintenance tasks, adds a --diff-algorithm= option to the git blame command, and adds an --all option to the git repo info command.

original

Google is Not Your Friend (Even If It Uses Linux a Lot)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 02, 2026



This site was born in 2004 when Google was a relatively young company and had already established itself as a de facto search engine. Almost everyone used Google. And Google sent traffic our way.

In 2026 tuxmachines.org is linked to quite a lot by Google's slop "overviews", which moreover replicate what tuxmachines.org is publishing. So instead of Google sending people to us it is taking our words and replicating them.

Now, just to be clear, we don't have ads, we earn nothing from this site (we lose money on it because we pay for hosting), so traffic is of no "commercial" value. The problem is, Google is becoming like a sort of "walled garden" for information. It hoards traffic by copying the work of other sites, then presenting it as "intelligence" (which is what it dubs plagiarism). █

Image source: Google devil