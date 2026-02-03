Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

Static Site Generators (SSGs) Made Life Easier and the Site Vastly Faster

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 03, 2026



You'd hardly know or feel the site serving a lot of pages despite it being very modestly provisioned

A DAY AGO, as in Monday, Tux Machines handled over 1.5 million Web requests and the sister site did half a million. We didn't assess how many of those are human (it's not easy to tell anymore), but now that we use our SSG instead of a Content Management System (CMS) like Drupal we can cope with high traffic, usually without incurring heavy loads or experiencing slowdowns.

In some sense, had we not moved everything to static (and an SSG), we'd be in trouble right now, as hosting costs swell (lots of CPU and RAM necessary) and there's risk of database problems. Back in 2022 we had so many database problems that we basically gave up and decided to move away from Drupal (for good).

Is the era of CMS bloat coming to an end? The Web has become very turbulent. █

