Static Site Generators (SSGs) Made Life Easier and the Site Vastly Faster
You'd hardly know or feel the site serving a lot of pages despite it being very modestly provisioned
A DAY AGO, as in Monday, Tux Machines handled over 1.5 million Web requests and the sister site did half a million. We didn't assess how many of those are human (it's not easy to tell anymore), but now that we use our SSG instead of a Content Management System (CMS) like Drupal we can cope with high traffic, usually without incurring heavy loads or experiencing slowdowns.
In some sense, had we not moved everything to static (and an SSG), we'd be in trouble right now, as hosting costs swell (lots of CPU and RAM necessary) and there's risk of database problems. Back in 2022 we had so many database problems that we basically gave up and decided to move away from Drupal (for good).
Is the era of CMS bloat coming to an end? The Web has become very turbulent. █
