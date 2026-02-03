GNU/Linux, Games, and Hardware Leftovers

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

System76 Releases COSMIC 1.0.5 with New Option to Show Battery Percentage

COSMIC Epoch 1.0.5 looks like a hefty update, adding a new option to show the battery percentage on laptops in the system tray applet, a Ctrl+C keyboard shortcut to copy to the clipboard and a Ctrl+S keyboard shortcut to copy to the Pictures folder, and the ability to drag and drop tabs in the COSMIC Files file manager.

LinuxGizmos.com

WalnutPi 2B is a Raspberry Pi–style SBC with Allwinner T527 and 2 TOPS NPU

The WalnutPi 2B is based on the Allwinner T527, an octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, paired with a 200 MHz RISC-V coprocessor for auxiliary and control tasks.

Core Ultra HX powers RTX-equipped NUC 15 workstation

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

Compact SMARC module combines Linux, AI, and vision on i.MX 8M Plus

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

Tria launches Linux-ready OSM-LF-IMX95 45 × 45 mm module

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

DietPi January 2026 Update Introduces Uptime Kuma, ownCloud Infinite Scale, and Debian 12 Baseline

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

Tor Project blog

Arti 2.0.0 released: Relay, directory authority, and RPC development.

While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—January

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 03, 2026

A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
Open Hardware: RAM-flation Impacts Raspberry Pi and "Meet the Garbage PC"
Hardware news
2026 Started Well for GNU/Linux in Albania [original]
Albania is a poor country (by European standards), but can it show the way out of GAFAM?
Daniel Pocock Filed a Lawsuit Against Debian, EFF, Gandi and Others [original]
It's almost 400 pages long
The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is in Trouble, It Doesn't Know How to Tackle SLAPPs, It Only Wastes a Lot of Money [original]
It's a lapdog, not a watchdog
Skywave Linux v5.10 Released
Skywave Linux has been upgraded to version 5.10
Zoo is Never the Right Place [original]
I am saddened, as reading the news is something which I always do and is part of my daily routine
Liya Linux proves high performance doesn’t require a command line
Liya Linux offers a user-friendly, point-and-click installation
CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch
China's Deepin Linux has built-in [Slop], snazzy desktop
Deepin 25.0.10 is the latest point release of Uniontech's free community desktop, following the debut of Deepin 25 in June 2025
 
Kernel Space: Issues in Public Transport, Grooming of Greg Kroah-Hartman, and Plan for Post-Torvalds Scenario
3 kernel related picks
This tiny Linux USB tool can save almost any broken PC
Not every written-off PC is broken due to hardware failure
Linux Gaming Is Finally Legit: Why Steam Players Are Switching From Windows
hanks to Valve’s Proton compatibility layer, a huge part of the Windows game library on Steam runs on Linux with barely any extra effort
Raising Awareness of SLAPPs in the UK (Filed by Americans Connected to Microsoft) [original]
In the coming years we'll go what we can to raise awareness of this problem and tackle it
Games: GOG, TerraTech Legion, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest 10
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Development, and Standards
FOSS and more
PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Making Quality Music Easily, and Another Great Loss For PCLinuxOS
some new updates/community news
What’s new in Android’s February 2026 Google System Updates
Xubuntu Development Update February 2026
Winter 2026 is proving to be a cold one around these parts
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux Reaches 12% in Bulgaria, Says statCounter; Windows Down From 99% to 22% [original]
Bulgaria used to be almost 100% Windows
Static Site Generators (SSGs) Made Life Easier and the Site Vastly Faster [original]
You'd hardly know or feel the site serving a lot of pages despite it being very modestly provisioned
Firefox’s AI Kill Switch Lands in Firefox Nightly, Slated for Firefox 148
Mozilla finally landed today the long-anticipated AI Kill Switch controls for Firefox, which let users strip the open-source web browser of any AI-powered features, and you can test it right now in Firefox Nightly.
Google is Not Your Friend (Even If It Uses Linux a Lot) [original]
instead of Google sending people to us it is taking our words and replicating them
GNU/Linux at All-Time High in Chile and Brazil (Almost 5%) [original]
When will it exceed 5%?
3 Linux features that make my daily work faster than Windows 11
Specifically, here's some stuff that Linux has that I would love to see on Windows one day
South America Keeps Marching Towards GNU/Linux [original]
It is understandable that GNU/Linux rose to over 4% from about 2% last year
Turn off these 3 annoying Ubuntu defaults in 5 minutes
Ubuntu is great (it's many people's first Linux distro), and like your typical Linux distro
Moto G17 may not receive any Android updates as Motorola cites lack of EU requirements
Git 2.53 Released with New Features and Performance Improvements
Git 2.53 has been released today as the latest stable update to this free and open-source distributed version control system designed to handle everything from small to very large projects with speed and efficiency.
How immutable Linux can stop you from breaking your system
Linux is increasingly user-friendly, and as more and more apps become compatible
Linux Mint isn't the answer for Windows refugees anymore
I've been having a big think over Linux distros
I ditched my NAS OS for Ubuntu Desktop, and I’m never going back
Straight off the bat, the fact is that Ubuntu is actually fully capable of replicating every core function of a dedicated NAS OS
Fed up with Ubuntu? Why Debian should be your daily driver
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distros
New Releases: Tiling Shell 17.3, Resources 1.10, and More
from OMG Ubuntu
FSF's Alex Oliva on Software Freedom and Lack of Privacy
2 new articles
Games: Steam and Crimsonland
Games-related picks
Season of KDE 2026: Week 1 Progress for Automating Promo Data Collection
Hi all! I'm CJ, and I'm participating in Season of KDE 2026 by automating portions of the data collection for the KDE promo team
Valnet on GNU/Linux and Music in the Terminal
a pair of new articles
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 3 and Old Bug Which "makes it impossible to print on Tuesdays"
Ubuntu picks
United Kingdom: ChromeOS and GNU/Linux at About 7%, Windows All-Time Low [original]
In Germany GNU/Linux is measured at about 6% this month
Shotcut 26.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Hardware Video Decoding
Shotcut 26.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Raspberry Pi OS alternative DietPi just got a big update
DietPi is a popular Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi computers and other single-board computers
Linux Lite 7.8 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, Ports Many Apps to GTK4
Linux Lite 7.8 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Ubuntu-based distribution using the lightweight Xfce desktop environment and based on the latest Ubuntu LTS series.
Linux 6.19-rc8
Almost final now
I switched to this tiling window manager and can’t go back to normal desktops
Tiling window managers are fundamentally reshaping how power users think about desktop productivity
Open Hardware/Modding: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux, NexPhone, and More
hardware leftovers
If you use Wi-Fi, this hidden Android setting could be wasting battery
This is the one Linux distro I recommend to every Windows 11 user
When I initially tried switching to Linux
I struggled with Hyprland for months, until this Arch-based distro fixed it
Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community
5 things you can do on Linux but not on Windows
Linux outshines Windows in a number of areas
Always Obeying Just Laws [original]
British libel law needs urgent reform. We're working on it.
Review: Manjaro Linux 26.0
The Manjaro Linux distribution is an Arch-based project which offers a wide range of desktop editions
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 1st, 2026
The 277th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 1st, 2026.
What a Difference Four Years Make [original]
We've since then both created our own "proper" offices and are nowadays working close to wildlife
From Invidious
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Distributions and Operating Systems: CachyOS, Qubes OS, Tails OS, TrueNAS
recent Valnet articles
Thin Clients on GNU/Linux and Unix Workstations
2 recent Valnet articles
Perceived Technical Requirements When Moving to GNU/Linux
3 recent articles
Valnet on GNU/Linux Applications: VLC, Neovim, Vim
recent articles
Raspberry Pi as Low-cost GNU/Linux Device - Recent Valnet Articles
5 recent articles
Proxmox Articles in XDA Developer
GNU/Linux and Proxmox, technical posts
Valnet Articles on Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux
many articles lately
Mozilla: Martin Stransky et al on MozPhab, Firefox, Servo Etc.
Mozilla leftovers
This Week in Rust and Microsoft GitHub Users "Announcing Rust 1.93.0"
Updates on Rust
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
via WINE
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.
Bad Publicity or Good Publicity, It's Still Publicity [original]
sometimes mistakes (like misguided legal actions) result in more people showing interest in what someone wished to suppress
Linux has a price, it's just not money
Linux has so many fundamental differences under the hood that not much transfers over
I’ve tested dozens of Linux distros, and these 3 are the only ones I’d put on a laptop
Considering switching to Linux on your laptop but overwhelmed by hundreds of distro options
Release of ScummVM 2026.1.0Kaidan 0.15.0
2 new releases
Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8
Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.
AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More
AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.
FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and OPNsense Picks
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
Applications: Alternatives to Nano and a look at x-cmd
Applications and advice
today's howtos
various different sources of those, too
Microsoft Aping "Linux" (But Proprietary With Back Doors), Proprietary Microsoft Uses False Promise of 'Security' for Control Over Users
Proprietary agenda
What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question
Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties
Leaving the Cage Behind
The goal of switching to free software is to gain full control over your computing
Libreboot 26.01 “Magnanimous Max” released!
Today’s Libreboot 26.01 revision is a stable release, whereas the previous stable release was Libreboot 25.06
How to restart your Android phone without using the power button: 2 alternative ways
8 “hidden” terminal features that make Linux feel like a power-user OS
With the command-line shell, Linux provides countless tools and programs to wield power over your system
Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.
Trying to Injure Tux Machines Did Not Work [original]
Some time soon we'll discuss this matter with British politicians
'Traditional' Computing is Still the Best [original]
Don't "go with the flow" if that flow is dictated by GAFAM and media owned by GAFAM
So Far 2026 Has Been a Good Year for GNU/Linux [original]
Seeing the sort of press coverage that we saw last month, it seems increasingly clear that 2026 will be a year of gains for GNU/Linux, even among gamers
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles