news
today's howtos
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Tip Top Tips: KDE 6.x.y Change Shutdown/Logout Countdown (Leafpad Method)
You can change the shutdown/logout countdown timer for KDE 6.x.y (on 2025-11-29, that's KDE 6.5.3) using a couple different methods. The following method uses the text editor Leafpad.
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Wiki Pick: LibreOffice Manager
Relevant for all versions of PCLinuxOS.
[...]
It is needed because licensing and disk space restrictions mean that we cannot carry the full set of RPMs in the main repository.
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Inkscape Tutorial: Tips & Tricks You Might Not Know
In my travels through YouTube to learn more about Inkscape, I ran across a poster called Sweater Cat Designs, who posted a video called Top 13 Inkscape 1.3 Tips & Tricks. As I watched this video, I found a couple of tips that I didn’t know, so I thought I’d discuss a few of them. You might know them all.
Sometimes you add something that has a sharp corner, and you need a curved corner instead. This is an easy way to do it. After you draw your figure, choose the Nodes tool, then click on the setting called Add Corner, circled below.
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Setting Up A DIY NAS With OpenMediaVault, Part 1
During the pandemic in 2021, I set up a simple “home cloud” by sharing a USB flash drive (64 GB) attached to our Wi-Fi router. Although it has worked well as casual network storage, I have been intrigued by the idea of creating a DIY NAS (Network-Attached Storage) server. Initially, I was window shopping for a Raspberry Pi until I began tallying up the cost of components, and until I went down the rabbit hole of Reddit. My searching there redirected my focus towards the idea of a mini- or micro-PC, which can provide more power and flexibility than a Pi, for about the same — or even lower — cost.
As a holiday splurge, I bought a used Dell OptiPlex micro PC as the hardware for our NAS. This article describes the procedure that my son and I followed to set up the hardware, install OpenMediaVault and configure it for SMB/CIFS file sharing. I will also explain how to access the NAS in different editions of PCLinuxOS. The process is not as intimidating as it sounds, and the results are rewarding. If you have never set up a home NAS, I hope my article will save you some time and effort.