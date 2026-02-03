During the pandemic in 2021, I set up a simple “home cloud” by sharing a USB flash drive (64 GB) attached to our Wi-Fi router. Although it has worked well as casual network storage, I have been intrigued by the idea of creating a DIY NAS (Network-Attached Storage) server. Initially, I was window shopping for a Raspberry Pi until I began tallying up the cost of components, and until I went down the rabbit hole of Reddit. My searching there redirected my focus towards the idea of a mini- or micro-PC, which can provide more power and flexibility than a Pi, for about the same — or even lower — cost.

As a holiday splurge, I bought a used Dell OptiPlex micro PC as the hardware for our NAS. This article describes the procedure that my son and I followed to set up the hardware, install OpenMediaVault and configure it for SMB/CIFS file sharing. I will also explain how to access the NAS in different editions of PCLinuxOS. The process is not as intimidating as it sounds, and the results are rewarding. If you have never set up a home NAS, I hope my article will save you some time and effort.