posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 03, 2026



Quoting: Xubuntu Development Update February 2026 —

Debian plans to remove GTK 2 applications and supporting packages from the archive in 2027. In preparation of this, the Greybird and Numix GTK themes included in Xubuntu were updated to remove GTK 2 support late last year. Since 26.04 is an LTS release supported for three years, I've restored this support.

Xubuntu 26.04 will be the final LTS release to include support for GTK 2 applications. 26.10 or 27.04 are likely to be the final interim releases to include this support. If you want to continue using those applications, this is a great time to consider packaging those applications as Snap or Flatpak formats to ensure a stable runtime environment.