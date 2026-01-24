The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.

Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

China's Deepin Linux has built-in [Slop], snazzy desktop

Uniontech's Deepin 25.0.10 release shows that the Chinese desktop world isn't waiting on Western tech. It's modern and good-looking, and (pausing only to sigh deeply) has built-in "[Slop]".

Deepin 25.0.10 is the latest point release of Uniontech's free community desktop, following the debut of Deepin 25 in June 2025.

The original release of Deepin 25 followed about 10 months after we looked at Deepin 23 in August 2024, but the distro does not look and feel radically different from the previous version. It has the same Deepin Desktop Environment as before: the Deepin 25 announcement mentions it being DDE 7, but we couldn't immediately see much difference from before: the Settings program has been reorganized and the file manager revamped, but it's not radical.

