PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Making Quality Music Easily, and Another Great Loss For PCLinuxOS
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Making Quality Music Easily & Cheaply On PCLinuxOS, Part 1
So, friends, have you always wanted to make music on your computer? But you didn't have that overrated word called talent? Or, you never learned music theory, and so you think you can't produce anything? Or worse, making music on the computer will be an expensive investment, requiring expensive and specific equipment…
Well, friends, if you think all that, this article is for you. Making music today requires neither practice nor skill: even a child can do it. And what's better, it will sound good every time you learn more and more about this fascinating subject that is music in modules and trackers.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Another Great Loss For PCLinuxOS
As any long time Linux user knows, people coming and going from our favorite distro – whichever one that may be – is a common occurrence. People move to another distro, people’s priorities in life change, and people pass on to another plane of existence. Oftentimes, this happens suddenly and without explanation, especially when it comes to the latter reason.
PCLinuxOS is not exempt from this. Over my 18+ years running PCLinuxOS, I’ve seen my fair share of users who have “moved on” for one reason or another. Sproggy, Joble, Tara-Rains, Hootiegibbon, joechimp, µT6, BaldBrick, Neal ManBear, Archie, Wamukota, and many others have moved on over those years for one of the reasons listed above.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ From The Chief Editor's Desk...
Many of us on the staff of The PCLinuxOS Magazine are still reeling after the much unexpected loss of our newest staff member, Artim. After all, he was only 15 years old, and had not even yet begun to experience life when he was taken from us.