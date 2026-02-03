PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Making Quality Music Easily, and Another Great Loss For PCLinuxOS

So, friends, have you always wanted to make music on your computer? But you didn't have that overrated word called talent? Or, you never learned music theory, and so you think you can't produce anything? Or worse, making music on the computer will be an expensive investment, requiring expensive and specific equipment…

Well, friends, if you think all that, this article is for you. Making music today requires neither practice nor skill: even a child can do it. And what's better, it will sound good every time you learn more and more about this fascinating subject that is music in modules and trackers.