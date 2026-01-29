news

Quoting: CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use? | ZDNET —

If you're either a fan of Arch Linux or are curious about the oft-lambasted-for-being-too-challenging distribution, then you may know there have been several distros spun off the original with the intent of making it more accessible to more people.

One of the most popular of the spinoffs is Manjaro. For the longest time, Manjaro was considered the best option for those wanting to try Arch, but not having it in them to use the archinstall script.

For the past few years, more spinoffs have arrived to challenge Manjaro as the leader of user-friendly Arch.

Two of those spinoffs are CachyOS and EndeavorOS.