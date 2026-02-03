news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Events
-
Ludovic Hirlimann ☛ Ludovic Hirlimann: Fosdem 2026 recap
This year I was lucky again and was able to attend FOSDEM. This turned out to be more of a social conference than a technical one for me this year. I mean: I had a bunch of really great conversations, with peers and users of Firefox. I was there to man the Mozilla booth. The idea was to engage people and have them fill up a bingo, in exchange they might go back home with a T-shirt a baseball cap or a pair of socks. Most people that I saw on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
-
-
GNU Projects
-
It's FOSS ☛ 36 Years in Making, GNU's Very Own Kernel Project Hurd is Anything But Dead
Better late than never!
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ ZX Spectrum flies simulated spacecraft using BASIC, Python, and serial — Kerbal Space Program Lunar lander powered by 1980s hardware
Controlling a lunar lander using a 1980s home computer is not for the faint of heart, and this project shows how one intrepid developer linked the world of BASIC to the simulated world of Kerbal Space Program using Python and Serial.
-