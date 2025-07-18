news
Education and Events About Free Software
Education
APNIC ☛ Introducing the APNIC 60 keynote speakers
APNIC is pleased to introduce the three keynote speakers who will take the stage at APNIC 60, 4 – 11 September 2025, in Da Nang, Viet Nam.
Medium ☛ How I Became the First Linux User in India
It was 1992, and I had just finished my undergrad at IIT Bombay. I was working as a research assistant in the SPANN (Signal Processing and Artificial Neural Networks) lab under Prof. UB Desai in the EE department. Together with my friends Hitesh Shah and Anoop Kulkarni, I had taken on the task of setting up the EE department network.
MWL ☛ I’m teaching at EuroBSDCon
I will be at EuroBSDCon this September, teaching courses on TLS and email. Yes, they’re based on TLS Mastery and Run Your Own Mail Server. This means you can sign up for the classes and buy the books on your employer’s dime, read the books on the flight to Zagreb, and skip listening to my tedious droning in favor of touring Croatia.
Events
Ubuntu ☛ UbuCon Africa and DjangoCon Africa 2025
The whole event is five days of open source engagement and collaboration.
