GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Sometimes, while working on complex code bases that are executed in UNIX systems, we need to have different processes communicate with each other. This approach is broadly called inter-process communication (IPC), and there are many similar but different ways in which this can be achieved. The most basic one is using standard input/output (stdio) to set up such communication. In this article we shall take a deep-dive into this approach hoping to demystify it.

For it to be at least somewhat practical, we provide some snippets and tips at the end of this article. An additional practical benefit of this article is that we use Zig code snippets in this article to illustrate the concepts. If you always were interested in what this language looks like and how to work with it, this article is for you.