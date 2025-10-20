Applications: Jellyfin, Carburetor, and InstallAware

The developers of Jellyfin announced the full release of Jellyfin server version 10.11.0 on Sunday, October 19. The major update brings several improvements for the self-hosted media streaming platform I'm excited to see, including a system backup and a startup interface for administrators.

A lot of the updates arriving with this Jellyfin release make the server more reliable and resilient, at least if you, as the administrator, are taking advantage of those features. For example, there is now a built-in graphical interface for creating backups of your server files, including the database, metadata, subtitles, and trickplay images—those are the thumbnail-like images that appear when you hover over a specific point on a video's timeline.

It's a much-need update, though I was a little disappointed to see the developers note, "The backup and restore system can only restore systems on which the backup was originally made, so this is not a tool to migrate from other OS's or 3rd party containers." So it sounds like I won't be able to use the backup system to migrate my existing server to another host. Still, I'm glad I can now easily protect against data loss.