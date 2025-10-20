news
Applications: Jellyfin, Carburetor, and InstallAware
HowTo Geek ☛ Open Source Streaming Server Jellyfin Just Dropped a Big Update
The developers of Jellyfin announced the full release of Jellyfin server version 10.11.0 on Sunday, October 19. The major update brings several improvements for the self-hosted media streaming platform I'm excited to see, including a system backup and a startup interface for administrators.
A lot of the updates arriving with this Jellyfin release make the server more reliable and resilient, at least if you, as the administrator, are taking advantage of those features. For example, there is now a built-in graphical interface for creating backups of your server files, including the database, metadata, subtitles, and trickplay images—those are the thumbnail-like images that appear when you hover over a specific point on a video's timeline.
It's a much-need update, though I was a little disappointed to see the developers note, "The backup and restore system can only restore systems on which the backup was originally made, so this is not a tool to migrate from other OS's or 3rd party containers." So it sounds like I won't be able to use the backup system to migrate my existing server to another host. Still, I'm glad I can now easily protect against data loss.
Make Tech Easier ☛ Use This Linux Tool to Stay Invisible Online
Ever wish you could browse the internet without leaving a trace? Maybe you’re tired of ads following you everywhere, or you just desire to keep your online activity private. Sure, you could use a VPN or set up Tor manually, but that can be confusing and time-consuming. That’s where the Carburetor comes in. It’s a simple, one-click Linux app that runs a local Tor proxy, meaning it takes all the data coming from and going to your computer and securely routes it through Tor’s multiple layers of encryption.
With its clean GNOME-based interface, Carburetor fits seamlessly into your Linux desktop. Let’s dive in and explore its key features, along with how to install and use it on Linux.
New InstallAware Application Porting Toolkit Effortlessly Bridges Windows Applications to GNU/Linux and macOS.
InstallAware’s Application Porting Toolkit embraces the ideas introduced in the Apple Game Porting Toolkit, extending support to GNU/Linux and line of business applications; bolstered by native code, 100% GUI installations; ported through a 100% graphical, guided process that doesn’t require any programming or command line skills. Download your free step-by-step guide at www.installaware.com/application-porting-toolkit.pdf.
SDTimes ☛ InstallAware launches new toolkit that lets Windows apps be easily ported to GNU/Linux or macOS
