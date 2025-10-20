news
Windows 10's demise could be Linux's gain if the flood of defectors is anything to go by
Some of the best Linux distros have been looking to capitalize on the end of support for Windows 10 with various initiatives or projects, and apparently one of them – Zorin OS – is going great guns following the End of Life of Microsoft's OS last week.
Neowin reports that the latest version of Zorin OS was launched on the same day that Windows 10 shuffled off its mortal codebase – October 14 – pitched as a "modern alternative that makes your computer feel brand new".
Zorin OS 18 just reached 100,000 downloads in a little over 2 days 🎉️Over 72% of these downloads came from Windows, reflecting our mission to provide a better alternative to the incumbent operating systems from Big Tech.Thank you for making this our biggest launch ever! pic.twitter.com/6U4h3EQ3dqOctober 16, 2025