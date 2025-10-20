news
HowTo Geek ☛ I Gave The Linux cd Command Superpowers, Here's How
You probably use the cd command on Linux every day. But did you know that there are some hacks that let you improve your experience while navigating different directories? After applying these tips, I'm able to change directories without worry of making mistakes.
Before diving into the tips, there's something you should learn first. That's the shopt command. It's a built-in Bash shell utility used to control various optional shell behaviors. It allows you to enable or disable different shell options that affect how Bash operates in various scenarios.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install LMDE 7 Step-by-Step
The New Stack ☛ Vert Is a File Format Converter You Can Quickly Deploy With Docker
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve needed files converted from one form to another.
Jon Chiappetta: Split VPN Tunnelling and Routing Based on Packet Protocol and Port for Improved Network Performance and App Compatibility
So I’ve been running a highly modified version of OpenVPN and speed and performance have been pretty good overall, however, I noticed that some very few apps would use a custom UDP based API call for data transfer (Ring live video app) and the video would appear very choppy and blurry. I suspected this is because the multi-threaded version of OpenVPN does not preserve UDP packet ordering (whereas UDP protocols like QUIC seem to be more advanced and capable).
Vincent Delft ☛ No More Outage Panic: How I Added Auto-Switching 4G to My Router Setup
Tired of your WiFi vanishing mid call, leaving you staring at a spinning wheel of movie? I've been there—furious, fumbling for my phone's hotspot like it's 2015. But no more. I just wired up a sneaky 4G sidekick: the TP-Link MR600. It's like a ninja router—silent, speedy, and ready to swoop in when your ISP flakes out. One ping fails? Boom. Traffic flips to cellular backup in seconds. No drama, no downtime. All powered by some clever OpenBSD magic that makes it feel effortless.
University of Toronto ☛ I wish SSDs gave you CPU performance style metrics about their activity
Having written this, I checked some of our SSDs (the ones I'm most interested in at the moment) and I see that our SATA SSDs do expose some of this information as (vendor specific) SMART attributes, with things like 'block erase count' and 'NAND GB written' to TLC or SLC (as well as the host write volume and so on stuff you'd expect). NVMe does this in a different way that doesn't have the sort of easy flexibility that SMART attributes do, so a random one of ours that I checked doesn't seem to provide this sort of lower level information.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Caddy on AlmaLinux 10
Modern web servers need to be fast, secure, and simple to configure. Caddy stands out as an exceptional choice for AlmaLinux 10 environments, offering automatic HTTPS certificates, HTTP/3 support, and a remarkably straightforward configuration syntax.
ID Root ☛ How To Install IntelliJ IDEA on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
IntelliJ IDEA stands as the premier integrated development environment (IDE) for Java development, created by JetBrains to empower developers with intelligent coding assistance and comprehensive tooling. Rocky GNU/Linux 10, an enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution that provides binary compatibility with Red Bait Enterprise Linux, offers the perfect foundation for running this powerful IDE.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PeaZip on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Managing compressed files and archives is a fundamental task for GNU/Linux system administrators and users. PeaZip stands out as one of the most versatile and powerful open-source archive managers available for Rocky GNU/Linux 10, offering support for over 200 archive formats with robust encryption capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE ISO Image Writer on Linux Mint 22
Creating bootable USB drives is essential for any GNU/Linux enthusiast. Whether you’re deploying new systems, testing distributions, or preparing recovery media, having a reliable USB creation tool makes all the difference. KDE ISO Image Writer stands out as one of the most secure and user-friendly options available for Linux Mint 22 users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postfix on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Setting up a reliable email infrastructure is crucial for enterprise environments and system administrators managing GNU/Linux servers. Postfix, a powerful and secure Mail Transfer Agent (MTA), provides robust email routing capabilities for Rocky GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VSCodium on Linux Mint 22 [Ed: This helps Microsoft monopoly and proprietary spyware by making it more commonplace]
VSCodium represents a compelling alternative for developers seeking a powerful code editor without the privacy concerns associated with proprietary software. This community-driven, open-source binary distribution of Visual Studio Code delivers identical functionality while respecting user privacy by removing all telemetry and tracking components.
