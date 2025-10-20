You probably use the cd command on Linux every day. But did you know that there are some hacks that let you improve your experience while navigating different directories? After applying these tips, I'm able to change directories without worry of making mistakes.

Before diving into the tips, there's something you should learn first. That's the shopt command. It's a built-in Bash shell utility used to control various optional shell behaviors. It allows you to enable or disable different shell options that affect how Bash operates in various scenarios.