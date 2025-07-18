news
Otto Kekäläinen, Daniel Pocock, and Gunnar Wolf on Debian Tools and Blunders
Otto Kekäläinen: Debcraft – Easiest way to modify and build Debian packages
Debian packaging is notoriously hard. Far too many new contributors give up while trying, and many long-time contributors leave due to burnout from having to do too many thankless maintenance tasks. Some just skip testing their changes properly because it feels like too much toil.
Debcraft is my attempt to solve this by automating all the boring stuff, and making it easier to learn the correct practices and helping new and old packagers better track changes in both source code and build artifacts.
Daniel Pocock ☛ Security: Shane Wegner & Debian statement of incompetence
Normally when someone resigns they are changed to the Emeritus status. I resigned from some of my voluntary activities around the time my father died and they spent seven years insulting my family. People don't care about families any more but even if you don't care about my family, if you care about your servers running Debian, it is time to ask these little pricks what the hell is going on with the keyring.
Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: About our proof-of-concept LLM tool for navigating Debian's manpages
We did have (informal) proceedings in many of the early DebConfs,
and I'm very happy to regain that, but with 20 years of better practices.