I discovered this one Linux feature and it makes Windows look embarrassing
The story began when I was looking for a new app to mirror phone notifications to my desktop. I used to rely on PushBullet, but its Chrome extension stopped seeing support, and Google eventually disabled it entirely.
This is the point where I'd reach for Windows' Phone Link app...but I was neck-deep in Fedora KDE Plasma (and still am), so that was out of the question. After conducting some research, I noticed that people often recommended KDE Connect, which was convenient because it came pre-installed with Fedora KDE Plasma. So I gave it a go, and, well...I love it a lot more than Microsoft's Phone Link, to the point where I don't think I can ever return to the Windows-based phone mirroring app anymore.