HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

I discovered this one Linux feature and it makes Windows look embarrassing

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 20, 2025



The story began when I was looking for a new app to mirror phone notifications to my desktop. I used to rely on PushBullet, but its Chrome extension stopped seeing support, and Google eventually disabled it entirely.

This is the point where I'd reach for Windows' Phone Link app...but I was neck-deep in Fedora KDE Plasma (and still am), so that was out of the question. After conducting some research, I noticed that people often recommended KDE Connect, which was convenient because it came pre-installed with Fedora KDE Plasma. So I gave it a go, and, well...I love it a lot more than Microsoft's Phone Link, to the point where I don't think I can ever return to the Windows-based phone mirroring app anymore.

