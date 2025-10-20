news

Quoting: Kwort - minimalist and fast Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Kwort is a minimalist and fast Linux distribution that combines simple and and useful applications to create a system for advanced users who finds a strong and effective desktop. Kwort phylosophy is about having a system running with the less amount of processes and take away all complexity as much as possible.

It’s based on CRUX making use of their port system to build a set of minimal packages. While Kwort use binary packages, it also offer users this port system as well. Looking for the best tools aligned to Kwort’s phylosophy is an on-going task during the whole year. Because of all this, Kwort is extremely simple and straight forward Linux system.